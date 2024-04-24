Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast: Projected Growth at 6.20% CAGR to Reach US$ 9,237.50 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Coal Tar Pitch is Igniting Interest among Industries Due to its Versatile Applications and High Demand in the Production of Carbon Fibers and Aluminum Smelting

NEWARK, Del, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coal tar pitch industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.20%, with a significant increase in value from US$ 5,076.30 million in 2024 to US$ 9,237.50 million by 2034.



The aluminum industry is the largest consumer of coal tar pitch. It is used as a binder in the production of carbon anodes, which are used in the electrolytic process of producing aluminum. The demand for aluminum is constantly increasing due to its lightweight, excellent conductivity, and corrosion resistance properties. Global aluminum consumption is expected to reach 72 million metric tons by 2030, which will drive the demand for coal tar pitch.

The steel industry is another major consumer of coal tar pitch. It is used as a raw material in the production of electrodes used in electric arc furnaces for steel production. The steel industry is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for steel in the construction and infrastructure sectors. Global steel production is expected to reach 1.9 billion metric tons by 2025, which will drive the demand for coal tar pitch.

Propel Your Success: Secure Your Sample of Our Insightful Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7186

The construction industry is also a significant consumer of coal tar pitch. It is used in the production of asphalt and waterproofing membranes, which are used in roofing, pavement, and other infrastructure projects. The demand for coal tar pitch in the construction industry is expected to increase due to the growing investments in infrastructure development.

The demand for coal tar pitch is also increasing in the graphite electrode industry. Graphite electrodes are used in the production of steel and other metals using electric arc furnaces. The demand for graphite electrodes is increasing due to the growing steel production and the shift towards electric arc furnaces from traditional blast furnaces. Coal tar pitch is used as a binder in the production of graphite electrodes, which will drive the demand for coal tar pitch in the graphite electrode industry.

“The chemical industry is another important consumer of coal tar pitch. It is used as a raw material in the production of various chemicals like naphthalene, phenol, and creosote. The demand for these chemicals is increasing due to their various applications in different industries like construction, automotive, and healthcare. Coal tar pitch is also used in the production of carbon black, which is used in the manufacturing of tires, rubber products, and other industrial applications.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-7186

Key Takeaways from the Coal Tar Pitch Industry

The coal tar pitch market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.40% in the United States, driven by the growing use of the material in the manufacturing of paints and coatings.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.90% in China, driven by the country's aluminum industry and the need for graphite electrodes in steel production.

In Germany, the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 2.90% due to the large steel industry.

Japan's renewable energy drive is expected to drive the market to 2.60%, with coal tar pitch playing a significant role in wind turbine production.

South Korea's coal tar pitch market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 2.70%, driven by government initiatives and infrastructure growth in high-tech industries and advanced materials.





Competitive Landscape

In recent years, manufacturers have redirected their attention toward emerging countries to cater to the growing demand for various applications. Furthermore, several leading players in the industry are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capacity, launching new products, conducting research and development, and pursuing mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Recent Development

In 2023, by exporting liquid coal tar pitch, Epsilon Carbon accomplished a significant feat, becoming the first Indian company to do so. This achievement reflects the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Epsilon Carbon is a top producer of advanced carbon materials and coal tar pitch. The company's modern manufacturing plant, located in Bellary, Karnataka, has a yearly production capacity exceeding 250,000 metric tons. Epsilon Carbon's liquid coal tar pitch is a crucial raw material in the manufacturing of various industrial applications, including aluminum and graphite electrodes.

Key Players

Koppers Inc.

Rain Industries Limited

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Bilaspur Bitumen Products Ltd.

Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co., Ltd.

DEZA a.s.

Nippon Steel Chemical Co., Ltd.

Industrial Química del Nalón S.A.

JFE Chemical Corporation

RuTGERS Group

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7186

Key Segmentations

By Grade:

Industrial Pitch

Blinder & Impregnation Pitch

By Application:

Aluminum Smelting

Electrodes

Roofing and Pavement

Refractories

Carbon Fiber

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America





Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

The global mining flotation chemicals market is currently valued at US$ 11,885.5 million in 2023 and is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 19,360.2 million by 2033.

The mining lubricant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the projected period. The market value is expected to increase from US$ 2,340.50 million in 2024 to US$ 3,960.18 million by 2034.

The global mining collectors market is anticipated to reach a value of over US$ 10,681.1 Mn by the end of 2027 while registering a CAGR of 5.8% between 2018 and 2027.

The global mining explosives consumables market is set to be valued at around US$ 131.2 million by the end of 2022. It is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032 and reach US$ 224.8 million by 2032.

The global coal briquettes market is expected to hold a value worth US$ 3,626.9 million in 2023. During the forecast period, the market is expected to experience a CAGR of 4.4%, garnering US$ 3,626.9 million by 2033.

The lubricant market is valued at US$ 174.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 271.68 billion by 2034, exhibiting a modest CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period.

The global lubricant additives market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 13.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 21.7 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The carbonated mineral market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 60.07 billion in 2024 and registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2024 to 2034.

Construction chemical market is generate an excellent demand for these chemicals and are responsible for taking the anticipated market valuation to an outstanding US$ 79,548.1 million by the end of 2034.

Sales of polysilicon market are proficient at surpassing this worth and striking US$ 41,502.20 million by 2034 as these trends spur and become prevalent. This represents a strong 9.90% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube