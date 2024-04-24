Submit Release
Ferrari enters into a partnership agreement with HP

Maranello (Italy), April 24, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announces that Ferrari S.p.A., wholly-owned Italian subsidiary of Ferrari N.V., today has signed a multiyear partnership agreement with HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), through which its brand will appear on racing properties of Scuderia Ferrari.

