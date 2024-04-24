CIESC Member Schools Gain Access to Metrasens Ultra Weapons Detection Systems Through New Partnership
We are happy to welcome Metrasens as an approved vendor and integral part of our Cooperative Contract purchasing service”NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metrasens, a leading provider of advanced detection systems for security and safety applications, is pleased to announce its partnership with Central Indiana Educational Service Center (CIESC), which provides cooperative purchasing programs for member school districts across Indiana. Through this partnership, CIESC member schools, as well as 270 other districts that are members of other Education Service Centers (ESC) across Indiana, can now purchase Metrasens Ultra weapons detection systems through the CIESC Cooperative Contracts program.
— Kelly Taylor, Director of Cooperative Programs
This collaboration empowers all school districts in Indiana that are a member of their ESC with readily available, discounted contracts for Metrasens Ultra weapons detection systems. By tapping into the CIESC Cooperative Contracts product and service procurement program, schools can avoid the costs and administrative complexities associated with initiating their own request for proposal (RFP) process.
“We are happy to welcome Metrasens as an approved vendor and integral part of our Cooperative Contract purchasing service,” said Kelly Taylor, Director of Cooperative Programs. “This collaboration enables our member schools to access Metrasens’ cutting-edge technology when evaluating safety and security solutions. We value the contribution of the Metrasens Ultra, a pivotal weapons detection system that empowers our member schools to prioritize the safety of students, staff, and the broader community.”
Metrasens epitomizes a proactive and accurate approach to identifying potential risks within educational settings. Trusted by school districts nationwide, Metrasens Ultra systems play a vital role in weapons detection at extracurricular events and vape detection within school premises. Harnessing magnetic detection technology, Metrasens Ultra is designed with safety in mind for all individuals, including pregnant women and those with medical conditions, operating with a passive search method. Portable and easy to operate, Metrasens Ultra allows for efficient and respectful screening, ensuring a secure environment without hindering access.
“We are excited to be working with Central Indiana Educational Service Center and to provide our support to their member school districts in achieving their safety and security objectives,” said Chris Arbeitman, Vice President of Market and Business Development at Metrasens. “Metrasens Ultra stands as an invaluable dual-functionality tool, seamlessly integrating weapons and vape detection capabilities into a school’s security infrastructure. It achieves a delicate balance between effectiveness and non-invasiveness, enhancing existing layers of protection.”
About Metrasens
Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.
