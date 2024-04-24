Prime Minister participates in bilateral dialogues on the sidelines of the “Our Ocean” Conference in Athens

Tue. 23 of April of 2024, 08:12h

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the “Our Ocean” Conference, which took place in Athens, Greece, from April 15th to 17th, 2024. Among the highlights were dialogues with American marine biologist and oceanographer Sylvia Earle and members of the governments of Vanuatu, Dominica, São Tomé and Príncipe and Namibia.

During the meeting with Sylvia Earle, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to visit Timor-Leste to share experiences on marine diversity. Sylvia Earle expressed her satisfaction at meeting the Prime Minister and discussing ways to preserve and care for the marine environment, a cause to which they are both deeply committed.

The State of Vanuatu, through the Minister for Climate Change, Ralph Regenvanu, has expressed its willingness to establish bilateral cooperation with Timor-Leste, especially on issues related to climate change and the preservation of marine resources. Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão promised to coordinate efforts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Regarding the meeting with the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, both leaders discussed forms of bilateral cooperation in political and economic areas and other matters of mutual interest.

Meetings were also held with Patrice Émery Trovoada, Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe and Derek Klazen, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources of Namibia.

The “Our Ocean” Conference, under the theme “An Ocean of Potential”, brought together world leaders, representatives of regional and international organisations, the private sector, and non-governmental organisations. The objective was to discuss promoting concrete commitments in areas such as marine protected areas, sustainable blue economy, combating climate change, sustainable fishing, and reducing marine pollution.