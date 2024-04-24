Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,753 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister participates in bilateral dialogues on the sidelines of the “Our Ocean” Conference in Athens

Tue. 23 of April of 2024, 08:12h
WhatsApp Image 2024-04-23 at 16.39.08

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the “Our Ocean” Conference, which took place in Athens, Greece, from April 15th to 17th, 2024. Among the highlights were dialogues with American marine biologist and oceanographer Sylvia Earle and members of the governments of Vanuatu, Dominica, São Tomé and Príncipe and Namibia.

During the meeting with Sylvia Earle, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to visit Timor-Leste to share experiences on marine diversity. Sylvia Earle expressed her satisfaction at meeting the Prime Minister and discussing ways to preserve and care for the marine environment, a cause to which they are both deeply committed. WhatsApp Image 2024-04-23 at 16.39.10 (1)

The State of Vanuatu, through the Minister for Climate Change, Ralph Regenvanu, has expressed its willingness to establish bilateral cooperation with Timor-Leste, especially on issues related to climate change and the preservation of marine resources. Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão promised to coordinate efforts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries. WhatsApp Image 2024-04-23 at 16.39.10

Regarding the meeting with the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, both leaders discussed forms of bilateral cooperation in political and economic areas and other matters of mutual interest. WhatsApp Image 2024-04-23 at 16.39.07

Meetings were also held with Patrice Émery Trovoada, Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe and Derek Klazen, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources of Namibia. WhatsApp Image 2024-04-23 at 16.39.10 (2)

The “Our Ocean” Conference, under the theme “An Ocean of Potential”, brought together world leaders, representatives of regional and international organisations, the private sector, and non-governmental organisations. The objective was to discuss promoting concrete commitments in areas such as marine protected areas, sustainable blue economy, combating climate change, sustainable fishing, and reducing marine pollution.

You just read:

Prime Minister participates in bilateral dialogues on the sidelines of the “Our Ocean” Conference in Athens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more