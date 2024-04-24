Empowering the Future: Gamma Theta Xi Welcomes Spring 24 Line

Gamma Theta Xi Sorority 2024 Spring Line-Foundational Members Gamma Theta Xi Sorority, Incorporated Crest

"Join us as we empower the future with the debut of our inspiring Spring 24 Line at Gamma Theta Xi Sorority, Inc. Together, we will make a difference!"

Join us in celebrating the empowerment and leadership of the Spring 24 Line of Gamma Theta Xi Sorority, Inc. Their dedication and sisterhood are truly inspirational. Make a difference with us today.” — Gamma Theta Xi Sorority, Incorporated