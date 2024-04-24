Psychedelics and their therapeutic use - Linkedin Live interview with Steffen Thirstrup, EMA's Chief Medical Officer, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 7 May 2024, 11:30 (CEST) to 7 May 2024, 12:00 (CEST)

EMA is organising a Linkedin live discussion between Steffen Thirstrup, Chief Medical Officer, and Alessandro Faia, Press Officer, about the development and therapeutic use of psychedelics to address mental health issues.

With more than one in six people in the EU affected, mental health is a significant public health concern that has a profound impact on society.

While there has been significant progress in understanding the underlying causes of many mental health conditions over the past decades, there is still limited innovation in the field.

EMA acknowledges that research into the use of psychedelics for therapeutic purposes looks promising to tackle several mental health conditions. At the same time, the Agency is aware of the challenges developers may face in meeting the scientific and regulatory expectations for getting a marketing authorisation for these products. Regulatory approval must be based on scientifically rigorous evidence that supports efficacy and safety of psychedelics.

In light of this, the discussion will focus on the challenges associated with the development and evaluation of psychedelic medicines, and on how the current EU regulatory framework can be applied to support research and development.

All live viewers are encouraged to participate and ask questions via the comment section. Questions related to the topic can also be sent in advance of the event by email to press@ema.europa.eu and will be answered on 7 May.