PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release

April 24, 2024 Cayetanos lead Senate action vs tobacco and e-cigarettes Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano are set to address controversies surrounding the Philippines receiving its fifth "Dirty Ashtray" award last February at the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) 10th Conference of Parties (COP10). The sibling senators will convene the second Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on April 24, 2024. In the session, they will consider the number of Filipino delegates present at the conference and touch on other concerns regarding tobacco control and e-cigarette use. In the initial hearing on February 21, 2024, Senator Alan said the problem was that the country was being presented as anti-tobacco but the delegation's actions were "pro-tobacco." He emphasized the need for a resolute position on tobacco regulation, saying it was the lopsided approach of the delegates to use tobacco farmers as an excuse to be tolerant in terms of restricting the tobacco industry. "Let's not say we are protecting the tobacco farmers here. Only P1 billion goes to the farmers but P159 billion goes to the tobacco capitalists," he said. "We can help the farmers to plant something else. Marami pong technology ang Thailand, Vietnam, Israel. We have the money to support the farmers," he added. Echoing these concerns, Senator Pia, the first woman to chair the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee, also called for a reconsideration of the nation's position on tobacco control. "We do not want to harm the country's reputation. We've received it (Dirty Ashtray Award) for five years already," she said. At the first hearing last February, Senator Pia addressed the increasing use of e-cigarettes among Filipinos, especially the youth, and noted that despite being promoted as smoking cessation aids, their attractive packaging and diverse flavors obscure their undisclosed nicotine levels. "There were a lot of reported cases... they are known as EVALI cases. Ito yung e-cigarettes or vaping use associated lung injury. Nakakamatay at nakakasira ng buhay ng mga tao, including ang mga kabataan natin," she said, referring to Electronic Cigarette or Vape-Associated Lung Injury. Addressing the Department of Health representatives at the hearing, Senator Pia pointed out how the marketing of such products violated Articles 9 and 10 of the WHO FCTC. These articles pertain to testing, measuring, and disclosing the contents of tobacco products to the public. "Do we have the political will to test these products, to ensure that the emissions and the contents of these products would be made known to the public?" she asked. The sibling senators have been advocating against smoking and vaping due to their scientifically proven side effects and risks. Beyond the controversy surrounding the "Dirty Ashtray" award, Wednesday's hearing will tackle the rising trend of e-cigarette use among youth and examine the government's tobacco control efforts as well as the policies and initiatives of the government aimed at curbing the use of e-cigarettes. Magkapatid na Cayetano, aaksyon laban sa tabako at e-cigarette Asksyunan nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ang mga kontrobersiya hinggil sa pagtanggap ng Pilipinas ng ikalimang "Dirty Ashtray" award sa Conference of Parties o COP10 ng World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control o WHO FCTC noong nakaraang Pebrero. Magsasagawa ang magkapatid na senador ng second hearing ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sa April 24, 2024. Sa sesyon na ito, bibigyang pansin ng mga senador ang bilang ng mga delegado ng Pilipinas na dumalo sa kumperensya at tatalakayin ang iba pang isyu hinggil sa pagsugpo sa tabako at paggamit ng e-cigarette. Nauna nang sabihin ni Senador Alan sa unang hearing noong February 21, 2024 na ang problema ay ang pagprisinta sa bansa bilang "anti-tobacco" ngunit ang mga aksyon naman ng delegasyon ay "pro-tobacco." "Let's not say we are protecting the tobacco farmers here. Only P1 billion goes to the farmers but P159 billion goes to the tobacco capitalists," saad niya. "We can help the farmers to plant something else. Marami pong technology ang Thailand, Vietnam, Israel. We have the money to support the farmers," dagdag pa niya. Sumang-ayon dito si Senador Pia, ang unang babae na naging chairman ng makapangyarihang Blue Ribbon Committee, at humiling din ng rekonsiderasyon hinggil sa posisyon ng bansa sa regulasyon ng tabako. "We do not want to harm the country's reputation. We've received it (Dirty Ashtray Award) for five years already," aniya. Sa unang pagdinig noong February, ipinunto ni Senador Pia ang patuloy na paggamit ng e-cigarette ng mga Pilipino, partikular na ng mga kabataan. Sinabi niya na kahit inilalako ito bilang isang paraan para tumigil sa paninigarilyo, ang disenyo at lasa nito ay nagtatago ng tunay na antas ng nicotine. "There were a lot of reported cases... they are known as EVALI cases. Ito yung e-cigarettes or vaping use associated lung injury. Nakakamatay at nakakasira ng buhay ng mga tao, including ang mga kabataan natin," aniya, na itinutukoy ang Electronic Cigarette or Vape-Associated Lung Injury. Binanggit din ni Senador Pia sa mga kinatawan ng Department of Health o DOH kung paano nilabag ng marketing ng ganitong mga produkto ang Article 9 at 10 ng WHO FCTC. Tinatalakay sa mga artikulong ito ang testing, measuring, at pagsasapubliko ng nilalaman ng mga produktong tabako sa publiko. "Do we have the political will to test these products, to ensure that the emissions and the contents of these products would be made known to the public?" wika niya. Patuloy ang adbokasiya ng magkapatid na senador laban sa paninigarilyo at pag-vape dahil napatunayan na ang mga epekto nito at panganib sa kalusugan ng mga tao. Bukod kontrobersiya sa likod ng "Dirty Ashtray" award, tatalakayin din sa pagdinig sa Miyerkules ang patuloy na pagtaas ng paggamit ng e-cigarette ng mga kabataan at susuriin ang mga pagsisikap ng pamahalaan sa pagsugpo ng tabako, pati na rin ang mga hakbang ng gobyerno na naglalayong pigilan ang paggamit ng e-cigarette.