PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release

April 23, 2024 Bong Go backs tech-voc programs; aids TESDA students in Malabon City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has dispatched his Malasakit Team to assist the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) students during the TESDA Orientation held in Malabon City on Saturday, April 20. "As TESDA students, remember that the skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field," said Go in a video message. "Ang inyong dedikasyon, pagsisikap at determinasyon ang magiging susi ninyo sa pagkamit ng inyong pangarap," he added. Held at the Perpetual Help Technological School Inc., 25 beneficiaries benefited from TESDA scholarships through Go's initiative. In addition, they were given balls for basketball and volleyball, shirts, and snacks. Likewise, Go emphasizes the importance of education in the nation's progress. He pledged to support educational initiatives to provide the poor with a better future. "Ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan. Sa bawat kabataan na makapagtapos ng pag-aaral, pati pamilya nila ay nabibigyan natin ng mas magandang kinabukasan," he said. The lawmaker co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1864, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, has been approved in the third and final reading in the Senate. This proposed legislation aims to assist students facing challenges in repaying their student loans due to unexpected disasters and emergencies. The senator also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115 to institutionalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities. Go also advised those with health concerns to take advantage of the services offered in any of the 163 Malasakit Centers nationwide, with 32 across Metro Manila, including those at Ospital ng Malabon and San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital located in the city. "Mayroon na po tayong 163 na Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handa po tumulong sa inyo... Batas na po yan na isinulong natin noon. Para po yan sa poor and indigent patients, lapitan n'yo lang po ang Malasakit center," highlighted Go. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, provides for the establishment of one-stop shops where poor and indigent patients may conveniently avail medical assistance from agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has aided over ten million Filipinos. "Ako po ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.