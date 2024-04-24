PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release

April 23, 2024 Instilling the value of compassionate service among the youth, Bong Go encourages future leaders to help in nation-building during University of Mindanao PolSci Festival Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the University of Mindanao Political Science Department's "Samahang Mag-aaral ng Pulitika Timon Festival 2024" as a guest of honor in Davao City on Saturday, April 20. The celebration underscored the importance of political discourse and the attainment of academic excellence among university students. It gathered students and faculty to engage in discussions that foster a deeper understanding of political dynamics and the role of youth in shaping the future political landscape of the Philippines. "Ngayong taon, ang tema natin ay 'Wika at Kultura: Ang Lakbayan ng Talino sa Agham Pampulitika.' Mahalaga ang temang ito dahil sa panahon ngayon, mas kailangan nating pagyamanin ang ating kaalaman at kasanayan sa mga usaping pampulitika at pang-ekonomiya ng bansa," said Go in his speech. "Sa pamamagitan ng inyong pag-aaral at pakikilahok, kayo ay naging susi sa paghubog ng mas maunlad na hinaharap para sa ating bayan," he continued. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to inspire the youth, Senator Go highlighted his commitment to serving the nation with dedication and advancing projects catering to every Filipino's welfare. "As a public servant, I must serve to the best of my abilities, and I am determined to support initiatives that enhance and care for our citizens," Senator Go remarked. Furthermore, Senator Go encouraged the students to persevere in their studies towards building a brighter future for their families and communities. As potential future leaders, he emphasized the importance of compassionate service by prioritizing the needs of the poor and vulnerable sectors of society. "Malay n'yo, pagdating ng panahon, kayo rin ay maging konsehal, kayo ay magiging congressman, kayo ay magiging mayor, kayo ay magiging senador... tandaan ninyo itong aking sasabihin sa inyo. Mahalin n'yo po ang ating kapwa Pilipino, hinding-hindi kayo nagkakamali. Dapat itong public service pagmamahal, mula sa puso, pagmamalasakit sa kapwa Pilipino," he underscored. The festival provided a platform for students to engage with established political figures and aimed to inspire them to become proactive participants in political affairs and governance. The University of Mindanao hopes to cultivate a generation of informed, engaged, and responsible leaders by bringing together passionate young minds and seasoned policymakers. Meanwhile, Go and his Malasakit Team provided tokens to select students, such as shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball. Recognizing students' psychological challenges while juggling their academic responsibilities, Senator Go has championed improving mental health services in educational institutions. He is among the authors of Senate Bill No. 2598, or the proposed State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) Mental Health Services Act. This proposed legislation seeks to create Mental Health Offices on every SUC campus nationwide if enacted into law. These offices aim to provide extensive mental health support and interventions for students, faculty, and staff. Previously, Senator Bong Go advocated for institutionalizing the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and enhanced educational access for underprivileged students by co-authoring the Republic Act (RA) 11510. He also noted that during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, RA 10931, known as the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, was passed. This legislation has significantly helped impoverished students by providing free education at local colleges, universities, and state-operated technical vocational institutions. Building on the achievements of RA 10931, Senator Go has co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, which aims to broaden the coverage of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES). "Maraming salamat po sa inyong masigasig na pakikilahok at sa inyong walang pagod na pagsisikap na mag-ambag sa mas maliwanag na kinabukasan ng ating bansa. Tandaan n'yo po, edukasyon napakaimportante po. Iyan po ang puhunan natin sa mundong ito. Masaya po ang ating magulang kapag nakapagtapos kayo ng inyong pag-aaral," remarked Go. "Please lang po mag-aral kayong mabuti. Kayo po ang kinabukasan, you are the future of our nation. Hindi po nalalayo kayo rin po ang maging senador ng bayang ito. Mahalin lang po natin ang ating bayan, mahalin lang po natin ang ating kapwa Pilipino... Ako ang inyong Senator kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao, serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," he concluded. On the same day, Go attended the Barangay Newly Elected Officials (BNEO) Governor Generoso Davao Oriental and the Regional Conference of the Philippine Society of Private Midwife Clinic Owners (PSPMCO), both held at the Grand Menseng Hotel.