April 24, 2024 Heads up, senior citizens! Cayetano wants to provide wellness hubs for you nationwide To show appreciation and love for senior citizens, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is seeking the passage of a law that will provide holistic spaces for the well-being of our lolos and lolas nationwide. He wants to institutionalize this facility in every city and municipality through Senate Bill No. 69 or the Center for the Elderly in All Cities and Municipalities Act. In this measure, Cayetano seeks the establishment of wellness hubs across the country equipped with basic health services and recreational facilities appropriate for the elderly. These include adequate space for indoor activities and open spaces and garden areas for outdoor activities. Qualified staff such as doctor, nurse, and at least two barangay health workers are also envisioned to render services on three rotations in these hubs. Cayetano said this wellness hub is a way for the country to look after the elderly and at the same time acknowledge that they still have an important role in our lives. "Ang kultura, pananamit, music, pagsayaw, ay nagbabago. Pero sa ating kultura, nagbabago ba ang magandang ugali, y'ung pagrespeto sa matatanda?" the independent senator said. "Malaki ang role ng senior citizens na hubugin ang ating bukas. Sana po 'wag niyong maliitin at ipagkait ang kanilang role as seniors na gumabay, magbigay pangaral, yakapin, at disiplinahin ang ating kabataan," he added. Citing the success of Taguig's Center for Wellness Hub for Seniors - the first in the country - he said he envisions this facility to be replicated nationwide. "Ito pong Taguig Center for the Elderly, mayroon po iyang water pool therapy para sa mga na-stroke, sauna, activity area para sa mga gustong ballroom, tapos inaayos pa nating magkaroon ng dialysis center," Cayetano explained. "With the introduction of the Taguig City Center for Elderly model, the national government's agenda to promote inclusivity, fairness, and good governance will further be advanced," he also wrote in the bill's explanatory note. On April 24 (Wednesday) at 2 p.m., the Senate will deliberate on Cayetano's bill under the Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development. Stay tuned for developments on this measure. Heads up, mga lolo at lola! Gusto ni Cayetano na magtayo ng wellness hubs para sa inyo Upang ipakita ang pagpapahalaga at pagmamahal sa mga senior citizen, hinahangad ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano na maipasa ang isang batas na magbibigay ng holistic space para sa kapakanan ng ating mga lolo at lola sa buong bansa. Nais niyang maitatag ang pasilidad na ito sa bawat lungsod at munisipalidad sa pamamagitan ng Senate Bill No. 69 o ang Center for the Elderly in All Cities and Municipalities Act. Sa panukalang ito, hangad ni Cayetano ang pagtatag ng mga wellness hub sa buong bansa na mayroong basic health services at mga activity area na angkop para sa mga matatanda. Kabilang dito ang sapat na espasyo para sa indoor activities at mga open space at mga lugar ng hardin para sa outdoor activities. Nasa plano ding kumuha ng mga tauhan tulad ng doktor, nurse, at dalawang barangay health worker upang magikot ng tatlong duty at magbigay serbisyo sa mga hub na ito. Aniya, isang paraan ito upang mapangalagaan ng bansa ang mga matatanda. Kasabay nito ang pagkilala na mayroon pa rin silang mahalagang papel sa ating buhay. "Ang kultura, pananamit, music, pagsayaw, ay nagbabago. Pero sa ating kultura, nagbabago ba ang magandang ugali, y'ung pagrespeto sa matatanda?" sabi ng independent na senator. "Malaki ang role ng senior citizens na hubugin ang ating bukas. Sana po 'wag niyong maliitin at ipagkait ang kanilang role as seniors na gumabay, magbigay pangaral, yakapin, at disiplinahin ang ating kabataan," dagdag niya. Dahil sa ang tagumpay ng Taguig Center for Wellness Hub for Seniors - ang pinakaunang wellness hub sa bansa - sabi ng senador na kakayanin itong gawin din sa buong bansa. "Ito pong Taguig Center for the Elderly, mayroon po iyang water pool therapy para sa mga na-stroke, sauna, activity area para sa mga gustong ballroom, tapos inaayos pa nating magkaroon ng dialysis center," paliwanag ni Cayetano. "With the introduction of the Taguig City Center for Elderly model, the national government's agenda to promote inclusivity, fairness, and good governance will further be advanced," sulat pa niya sa explanatory note ng panukala. Diringgin ng Senado sa April 24 (Miyerkules) bandang 2 p.m. itong panukala ni Cayetano sa ilalim ng Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development. Antabayan lamang ang mga update tungkol sa panukalang ito.