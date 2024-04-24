Cayetano pushes Virology and Vaccine Institute Bill ahead of Senate deliberation

To fortify the country's defenses against viral diseases, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is pushing for a clearer function of a dedicated research laboratory for virology studies and vaccine development.

The independent senator's initiative is contained in Senate Bill No. 941 or an Act Establishing the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines.

On April 24,2024, the Senate's Science and Technology Committee's subcommittee on the Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) will hold its first public hearing on the proposal.

As the committee chairperson, Cayetano is pushing for the reinforcement of the country's defenses against viral diseases affecting humans, animals, and plants.

"The entire government must, and will, act quickly to address the public health and economic crisis that threatens the lives and livelihood of our kababayan," he said.

While the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) currently addresses a spectrum of tropical diseases, including viruses, Cayetano emphasized that the VIP bill will streamline research efforts and expertise specifically towards viruses.

"In the event of emergencies, this will also be a handy tool that can be essential in saving lives," he added.

Once the VIP bill is enacted into law, it will enhance the country's capacity to conduct thorough research on new, emerging, and recurring viral diseases, enabling the complete development of vaccines.

In 2020, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, a novel strain of coronavirus, brought attention to the necessity for virology research and development capabilities. This prompted the 18th Congress to initiate and discuss the VIP bill.

Wednesday's hearing will delve into the key provisions outlined by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), emphasizing in-depth virology research and partnerships with other laboratories and related institutions.

Cayetano, nais patibayin ang depensa ng bansa laban sa viral diseases

Upang patibayin ang depensa ng bansa laban sa mga viral na sakit, isinusulong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang isang dedicated research laboratory para sa virology studies at vaccine development ng bansa.

Nakapaloob ang inisyatibo na ito ng independent senator sa Senate Bill No. 941 o mas kilala bilang An Act Establishing the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines.

Magdaraos ng unang public hearing sa mungkahi ang subcommittee ng Senate Science and Technology Committee na Virology Institute of the Philippines o VIP sa darating na April 24, 2024.

Bilang chairperson ng committee, itinataguyod ni Cayetano ang pagpapalakas ng depensa ng bansa laban sa mga viral na sakit na nakakaapekto sa mga tao, hayop, at halaman.

"The entire government must, and will, act quickly to address the public health and economic crisis that threatens the lives and livelihood of our kababayan," aniya.

Bagaman ang Research Institute for Tropical Medicine o RITM ay kasalukuyang nakatutok sa iba't ibang uri ng tropical diseases, kabilang ang mga virus, binigyang-diin ni Cayetano na mas papahusayin ng VIP bill ang mga pananaliksik at kasanayan para sa pag aaral ng mga virus.

"In the event of emergencies, this will also be a handy tool that can be essential in saving lives," wika niya.

Sakaling maisabatas ang VIP bill, mapapalakas nito ang kakayahan ng bansa na magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik sa mga new, emerging, at recurring viral diseases. Magbibigay ito ng daan sa bansa upang makagawa ng sariling mga bakuna.

Noong 2020, nabigyang-pansin ang kahalagahan ng masusing pag-aaral at pagpapabuti sa virology dahil sa SARS-CoV-2, isang klase ng coronavirus. Dahil dito, nagsimula ang 18th Congress na siyasatin ang VIP bill.

Sa darating na Miyerkules, tatalakayin ang mga probisyon na inilahad ng Department of Science and Technology o DOST na nagpapalakas sa pagsasagawa virology studies at ang posibleng ugnayan sa iba pang mga laboratorio at kaugnay na institusyon.