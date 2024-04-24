Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,626 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Nancy Binay on the passing of former Sen. Rene Saguisag

PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release
April 24, 2024

Statement of Sen. Nancy Binay on the passing of former Sen. Rene Saguisag

The passing of former Sen. Rene Saguisag is a heavy loss for us in the family.

Tito Rene was a close friend of my father during the dark years of Martial Law, and during those times, I witnessed his skill, diligence and, above all, his deep concern for people who have less in life and in law.

It was an honor to have known a true statesman and patriot whose dedication and deep compassion for our nation were unequaled.

Hanggang sa mga huling sandali, hindi nawala ang alab ng kanyang puso para sa bayan.

Sa mga naiwan ni Tito Rene--Rebo, Nonoy, Lara, Laurence, at Kaissa--kaisa ang aming pamilya sa pinagdadaanan ninyong pagdadalamhati.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Nancy Binay on the passing of former Sen. Rene Saguisag

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more