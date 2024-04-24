Statement of Sen. Nancy Binay on the passing of former Sen. Rene Saguisag

The passing of former Sen. Rene Saguisag is a heavy loss for us in the family.

Tito Rene was a close friend of my father during the dark years of Martial Law, and during those times, I witnessed his skill, diligence and, above all, his deep concern for people who have less in life and in law.

It was an honor to have known a true statesman and patriot whose dedication and deep compassion for our nation were unequaled.

Hanggang sa mga huling sandali, hindi nawala ang alab ng kanyang puso para sa bayan.

Sa mga naiwan ni Tito Rene--Rebo, Nonoy, Lara, Laurence, at Kaissa--kaisa ang aming pamilya sa pinagdadaanan ninyong pagdadalamhati.