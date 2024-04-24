Quest Resource Holding Corporation Announces Continued Strong Business Momentum and First Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Additional Significant Client Win to Start Off the Second Quarter

Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call to be held at 5pm ET on Thursday, May 9, 2024

THE COLONY, Texas, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest" or the “Company”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced continued strong business momentum and details of its first quarter 2024 earnings release date and conference call.

Continued Business Momentum

“We have had a very strong start to the year. We added six new customers, as previously discussed in Q1, including UNFI, and continue to gain efficiencies through our ongoing programs,” said Quest President and Chief Executive Officer S. Ray Hatch. “In addition, we have secured another significant client win at the beginning of the second quarter. This new win is a leader in its industry and is expected to produce eight figures in annual revenue and offer incremental growth opportunities. This was a competitive process and our ability to convert our pipeline into dollars is a testament to the strength of our team and investments we have been making in our company, processes, and technology. Momentum is continuing and we believe we are on track for sustained double-digit growth during 2024 and for the next several years.”

Earnings Conference Call

The Company plans to report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after market close. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brett Johnston, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-800-579-2543 or 1-785-424-1789, referencing conference ID: QUEST. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest’s website at http://investors.qrhc.com/.

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 11155737. The telephonic playback will be available approximately three hours after the conference call ends on Thursday, May 9, 2024, through 11:59 PM ET on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which provides a “safe harbor” for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation that our new client win will produce eight figures in annual revenue and offer incremental growth opportunities, and our belief that we are on track for sustained double-digit growth during 2024 and for the next several years. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, competition in the environmental services industry, the impact of the current economic environment, interruptions to supply chains, commodity price fluctuations, extended shut down of businesses, and other factors discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC - Joe Noyons • 817.778.8424