One of China’s Leading Content Creators Selects Global Mofy for Upcoming TV Show

BEIJING, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (the "Company" or "Global Mofy Metaverse") (Nasdaq: GMM), a technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and digital asset development for the broader digital entertainment industry, today announced it has signed a new agreement to provide virtual technology services to one of China’s leading content creators. Under the agreement, Global Mofy’s proprietary digital asset development platform and software ecosystem, Mofy Lab, will be used to facilitate the production of intricate scenes requiring substantial virtual scene construction for an upcoming television program.



Mofy Lab features a robust, detailed asset labeling and sorting system, enabling faster, seamless digital asset deployment through AI. This provides Global Mofy and its customers with significant competitive advantages and reduces time-to-market in the entertainment industry and across various other use cases. Importantly, Mofy Lab helps lower development costs through increased efficiencies and resource reduction while maintaining superior quality.

Mr. Haogang Yang, CEO of Global Mofy Metaverse, stated, “This represents another significant win for us, providing an opportunity for the wider industry to witness the advantages of utilizing Mofy Lab, while consumers reap the rewards of an enhanced, more immersive entertainment experience. We are further solidifying our position as a premier digital asset developer, owner, and licensor by dedicating resources to creating the tools and digital components vital to the AI, virtual, and Metaverse-focused landscape. Our mission is to empower creators to bring their wildest imaginations to virtual life. With endless possibilities and opportunities ahead, we're at the forefront of shaping the future of digital content creation, and focused on unlocking greater value for all shareholders.”

About Global Mofy Metaverse Limited

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital entertainment industry. Utilizing its proprietary "Mofy Lab" technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence ("AI") technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 30,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.cn/ or ir.globalmofy.cn.

