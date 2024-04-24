Northann Corp Enters Strategic Relationship with Rexil Group of Companies Netherlands to Promote Sustainable Technology and Products

ELK GROVE, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp (NYSE American: NCL), a leading innovator in 3D-printed home improvement solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic relationship with Golden Gate BCE B.V., a subsidiary of Rexil Group of Companies Netherlands, a prominent distributor in the Netherlands. This collaboration aims to enhance the presence of sustainable technology and products throughout Rexil Group of Companies Netherlands and its subsidiaries distribution channels.



Under this agreement, Rexil Group of Companies Netherlands will promote Northann Corp's environmentally friendly products, Blue11 and SuperOak, to its extensive network of customers in the Netherlands. This partnership aligns with Northann Corp's commitment to sustainability and innovation, furthering its mission to transform spaces through cutting-edge solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rexil Group of Companies Netherlands to bring our sustainable technology and products to a wider audience in the Netherlands," said Lin Li, CEO and President of Northann Corp. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to environmental stewardship and showcases our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers."

Northann Corp’s partnership with Rexil Group of Companies Netherlands represents a significant step forward for the Company in its efforts to expand its global presence and promote sustainable practices within the industry. Both companies share a common vision for driving positive change through innovation and sustainability, making this a synergistic collaboration for both parties.

About Northann Corp.

Northann specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The Company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. Northann offers its 3D printing ecosystem as an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. The Company aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring and wall panels by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.

For more information about Northann, please visit www.northann.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Northann Corp.

Email: ir@northann.com

Phone: +1 (916) 573-3803

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor New York, NY, 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835 x2

Email: info@skylineccg.com