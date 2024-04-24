Retail Technology Innovators Honored in 2024 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Retail Technology Companies, Products, and Services Around the World

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of its second annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, services and solutions in the retail technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

During the last decade technology has had a transformative impact across the retail industry, and the global smart retail technology market is expected to grow from $22.6 billion in 2021 to $68.8 billion by 2026. From advanced customer engagement technologies to the advancement of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, augmented and virtual reality, robotics and more, a new generation of breakthrough technology companies is leading the modern retail revolution.

The annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program evaluates a comprehensive set of categories, including: Inventory Management, Checkout Automation, Fraud Prevention, e-Commerce, Fulfillment, Customer Experience, Data & Analytics and more. Entries have been judged on the criteria of Innovation, Performance, Ease-of-Use and Manageability, Functionality, Value, and Impact.

“Technological advances have precipitated a rapid change in consumer behavior, driving brands to embrace innovative solutions to attract and retain customers. We’re proud to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of the breakthrough retail technology solutions and companies today that are driving this new retail experience,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. “Our winners are helping retailers thrive in the face of proliferating technology by re-imagining the nature and role of physical and digital retail experiences. Rather than simply automating the current operating model, RetailTech Breakthrough winners are helping retailers revolutionize their entire value propositions.”

The 2024 RetailTech Breakthrough winners include:

Digital Displays

Digital Display Solution of the Year: StandardVision

Digital Display Innovation of the Year: Panasonic Connect Europe

Inventory and Warehouse Technology

Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year: Pensa Systems

Smart Warehousing Solution of the Year: Berkshire Grey

Fraud Prevention

Fraud Prevention Solution Provider of the Year: Appriss Retail

e-Commerce

Headless Commerce Solution of the Year: Arrive Recommerce

e-Commerce Innovation of the Year: Nautical Commerce

Overall e-Commerce Solution Provider of the Year: Pattern

e-Commerce Platform of the Year: Ordergroove

Visual Commerce Solution of the Year: TalkShopLive

Customer Experience

Guest WiFi solution of the Year: Cloud4Wi

Return Management Solution of the Year: Happy Returns

Return Management innovation of the Year: Invent Analytics

Overall Customer Experience Solution Provider of the Year: Syndigo

Customer Loyalty

Customer Loyalty Solution of the Year: Cohora

Fulfillment

Fulfillment Innovation of the Year: Fluent Commerce

Overall Fulfillment Solution of the Year: ShipBob

Overall Fulfillment Solution Provider of the Year: Flowspace

Security, Loss Prevention and Asset Protection

Anti-theft Security Solution of the Year: UPS

Artificial Intelligence

RetailTech AI Solution of the Year: GK Software

RetailTech AI Innovation of the Year: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

RetailTech AI Company of the Year: Impact Analytics

Industry Leadership

Overall RetailTech Innovation of the Year: Manhattan Associates

Overall RetailTech Solution of the Year: Trust Retail

Overall RetailTech Company of the Year: EDITED

Retail Revenue Optimization Solution of the Year: First Insight

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

