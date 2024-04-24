Submit Release
IN8bio Announces Oral Presentation at the Upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place May 7 – 11, 2024, in Baltimore, MD and virtually.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Healthy Donor vs Patient Manufactured Autologous Deltex DRI Product; Immunophenotyping Gene Expression

Session Type: In-Person Oral Presentation

Session Title: Novel Production Platforms

Abstract Number: 282

Location: Ballroom 2

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, May 10th at 3:45 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Abstracts are available at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/. The data are embargoed until 6:00 a.m. ET on the presentation day, Wednesday May 10, 2024. A copy of the presentation will be available at https://in8bio.com once the presentation concludes.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program, INB-400, is in a Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com. 

Corporate Contact:
IN8bio, Inc.
Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH
203.494.7411
gdschulman@IN8bio.com

Investors
Meru Advisors
Lee M. Stern
lstern@meruadvisors.com

Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917.291.5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com


