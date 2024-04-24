Submit Release
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2024, Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend, and Re-Authorization of Stock Buyback Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of the year ending December 31, 2024 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend. In addition, on April 22, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors re-authorized the repurchase the remaining 266,639 shares of the Company’s common stock under the repurchase plan originally authorized in February of 2022. The shares may be purchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time depending upon market conditions and other factors.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023:

  • net income was $15.1 million compared to $13.5 million;
  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.88 compared to $0.79;
  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.37% compared to 1.21%;
  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 11.91% compared to 10.81%;
  • net interest margin was 4.02% for both periods;
  • provision for credit losses was $1.2 million compared to $3.4 million;
  • tax-free death benefit proceeds from life insurance of $1.1 million compared to $1.6 million;
  • quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.11 per share totaling $1.9 million for both periods.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share payable on May 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2024.

“Once again, I am pleased with the continuation of HomeTrust’s top quartile financial performance which has led to national recognition from both Forbes and S&P Global,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This quarter, we remained focused on further strengthening the balance sheet which resulted in the expansion of customer deposits by over $100 million, maintaining our net interest margin above 4.00% and continuing our strong credit quality. This is a direct reflection of HomeTrust’s philosophy of prudent, sound and profitable balance sheet management, its strong culture of engaged teammates and demonstrates the Company’s resilience through economic rate cycles.

“As previously stated, our Board of Directors re-authorized the repurchase of shares of the Company’s stock. This action allows the Company to take advantage of its low stock price as compared to its tangible book value while also publicly exhibiting our optimism regarding the Company’s future financial performance.

“Lastly, it has been over one year since the merger with, and integration of, Quantum National Bank, and I am extremely pleased that the legacy Quantum employees have embraced our culture and operating philosophies. The performance of these employees, combined with further hires in the Atlanta market, have validated this strategic opportunity.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
Net Income.  Net income totaled $15.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $13.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.6 million, or 11.9%. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were positively impacted by a decrease of $2.2 million in the provision for credit losses and a $563,000 increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease of $693,000 in net interest income. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income.  The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans receivable(1) $ 3,864,258     $ 59,952       6.24 %   $ 3,876,051     $ 60,069       6.15 %
Debt securities available for sale   126,686       1,313       4.17       136,945       1,257       3.64  
Other interest-earning assets(2)   131,495       2,090       6.39       121,366       1,493       4.88  
Total interest-earning assets   4,122,439       63,355       6.18       4,134,362       62,819       6.03  
Other assets   298,117               271,767          
Total assets $ 4,420,556             $ 4,406,129          
Liabilities and equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 590,738     $ 1,426       0.97 %   $ 594,805     $ 1,209       0.81 %
Money market accounts   1,281,340       9,664       3.03       1,251,170       8,930       2.83  
Savings accounts   191,747       43       0.09       198,522       45       0.09  
Certificate accounts   887,618       9,185       4.16       818,698       8,105       3.93  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,951,443       20,318       2.77       2,863,195       18,289       2.53  
Junior subordinated debt   10,029       236       9.46       10,005       239       9.48  
Borrowings   103,155       1,571       6.13       156,619       2,368       6.00  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,064,627       22,125       2.90       3,029,819       20,896       2.74  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   810,114               837,048          
Other liabilities   36,945               45,156          
Total liabilities   3,911,686               3,912,023          
Stockholders' equity   508,870               494,106          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,420,556             $ 4,406,129          
Net earning assets $ 1,057,812             $ 1,104,543          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   134.52 %             136.46 %        
Non-tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 41,230             $ 41,923      
Interest rate spread           3.28 %             3.29 %
Net interest margin(3)           4.02 %             4.02 %
Tax-equivalent(4)                      
Net interest income     $ 41,579             $ 42,264      
Interest rate spread           3.32 %             3.32 %
Net interest margin(3)           4.06 %             4.06 %
                               

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $349 and $341 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $536,000, or 0.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, which was driven by a $597,000, or 40.0%, increase in income on other investments and interest-bearing deposits due to the allocation of liquid funds in higher-yielding deposit accounts. Accretion income on acquired loans of $715,000 and $405,000 was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans.

Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $1.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was the result of both increases in the average cost of funds and average balances across interest-bearing deposit types, partially offset by a decline in average borrowings outstanding.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

  Increase / (Decrease)
Due to 		  Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) Volume   Rate  
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable $ (1,008 )   $ 891     $ (117 )
Debt securities available for sale   (112 )     168       56  
Other interest-earning assets   96       501       597  
Total interest-earning assets   (1,024 )     1,560       536  
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing checking accounts   (28 )     245       217  
Money market accounts   82       652       734  
Savings accounts   (2 )           (2 )
Certificate accounts   556       524       1,080  
Junior subordinated debt   (3 )           (3 )
Borrowings   (830 )     33       (797 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (225 )     1,454       1,229  
Decrease in net interest income         $ (693 )
               

Provision for Credit Losses.  The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   $ Change     % Change  
Provision for credit losses                  
Loans $ 1,145     $ 4,050     $ (2,905 )     (72 )%
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure   20       (690 )     710       103  
Total provision for credit losses $ 1,165     $ 3,360     $ (2,195 )     (65 )%
                               

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $2.3 million during the quarter:

  • $0.1 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.
  • $0.9 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $0.2 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $2.8 million during the quarter:

  • $0.5 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.
  • $0.9 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $0.8 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income.  Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $572,000, or 6.9%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,149     $ 2,368     $ (219 )     (9 )%
Loan income and fees   678       423       255       60  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,457       1,037       420       41  
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income   1,835       2,152       (317 )     (15 )
Operating lease income   1,859       1,592       267       17  
Loss on sale of premises and equipment   (9 )     (248 )     239       96  
Other   842       924       (82 )     (9 )
Total noninterest income $ 8,811     $ 8,248     $ 563       7 %
  • Loan income and fees: The increase was the result of loan servicing fee income returning to normal levels in the current quarter. The prior quarter included $150,000 of expense associated with the early payoff and/or charge-off of loans being serviced.
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by SBA loans sold during the period. There were $12.9 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.1 million for the quarter compared to $5.6 million sold and gains of $439,000 for the prior quarter. There were $15.3 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $316,000 compared to $20.5 million sold with gains of $417,000 in the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a gain of $55,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 versus a loss of $142,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. There were $7.8 million of HELOCs sold for a gain of $16,000 compared to $37.5 million sold with gains of $322,000 in the prior quarter. The decrease in the gain on sale of HELOCs was due to only one sale in the current quarter versus three sales in the prior quarter as well as a combined $78,000 in expense recorded in the current quarter to refund premiums previously received under sold loan recourse provisions and to establish a liability for potential future requests. No such expense was recorded in the prior quarter.
  • BOLI income: The decrease was due to only $1.1 million in tax-free gains on death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies in the current quarter compared to $1.6 million in the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in policy earnings as a result of the partial restructuring of the Company's BOLI policies, which was executed at the end of the prior quarter.
  • Operating lease income: The increase was the result of an increase in the average outstanding balance as well as gains/losses incurred on previously leased equipment, where we recognized net losses of $145,000 and $192,000 in the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
  • Loss on sale of premises and equipment: During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized $625,000 of expense due to the impairment of the remaining right of use asset associated with a previously closed branch, partially offset by a $380,000 gain on the sale of a parcel of land.

Noninterest Expense.  Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $92,000, or 0.3%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,976     $ 16,256     $ 720       4 %
Occupancy expense, net   2,437       2,443       (6 )      
Computer services   3,088       3,002       86       3  
Telephone, postage and supplies   585       603       (18 )     (3 )
Marketing and advertising   645       625       20       3  
Deposit insurance premiums   554       702       (148 )     (21 )
Core deposit intangible amortization   762       860       (98 )     (11 )
Other   4,817       5,290       (473 )     (9 )
Total noninterest expense $ 29,864     $ 29,781     $ 83       %
  • Salaries and employee benefits: The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily the result of $389,000 in additional FICA taxes.
  • Deposit insurance premiums: The decrease was due to a drop in the assessment rate the Company is charged for deposit insurance.
  • Other: The decrease was primarily the result of a $173,000 decrease in fraud losses and $115,000 of severance expense included in the prior quarter related to staff reductions.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were 20.8% and 20.9%, respectively. In both periods, the effective tax rate was positively impacted by tax-free gains on BOLI death benefit proceeds of $1.1 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets increased by $11.4 million to $4.7 billion and total liabilities decreased by $1.9 million to $4.2 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. The majority of these changes were the result of an increase in deposits, which, combined with amounts received from maturing investments, were used to fund growth in loans held for sale, pay down borrowings, and provide additional liquidity.

Stockholders' equity increased $13.3 million to $513.2 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. Activity within stockholders' equity included $15.1 million in net income, partially offset by $1.9 million in cash dividends declared. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality
The ACL on loans was $47.5 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 compared to $48.6 million, or 1.34% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average assets were 0.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 0.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The net charge-offs recognized the past two quarters have been concentrated in our equipment finance and SBA portfolios, with net charge-offs in these portfolios totaling $2.8 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

Nonperforming assets, made up entirely of nonaccrual loans for both periods, increased by $865,000, or 4.5%, to $20.2 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at March 31, 2024 compared to $19.3 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. Consistent with last quarter, equipment finance loans, specifically smaller over-the-road truck loans, made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $6.6 million and $6.5 million, respectively, at these same dates. During the quarter, the Company elected to cease further originations within the transportation sector of equipment finance loans. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.55% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.53% at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.80% at March 31, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 as classified assets decreased $4.6 million, or 11.0%, to $37.4 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $42.0 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the upgrade of a $3.7 million commercial and industrial relationship and a $1.3 million owner-occupied commercial real estate relationship during the period.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to the impact of bank failures or adverse developments involving other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic and financial market conditions and on public health, both nationally and in the Company's market areas; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023(1) 		  September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023(1) 		  March 31,
2023
Assets                  
Cash $ 16,134     $ 18,307     $ 18,090     $ 19,266     $ 18,262  
Interest-bearing deposits   364,359       328,833       306,924       284,231       296,151  
Cash and cash equivalents   380,493       347,140       325,014       303,497       314,413  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   33,625       34,722       35,380       33,152       33,102  
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value   120,807       126,950       134,348       151,926       157,718  
FHLB and FRB stock   13,691       18,393       19,612       20,208       19,125  
SBIC investments, at cost   14,568       13,789       14,586       14,927       13,620  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   2,764       3,359       4,616       6,947       1,209  
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value   220,699       198,433       200,834       161,703       89,172  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   3,648,152       3,640,022       3,659,914       3,658,823       3,649,333  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (47,502 )     (48,641 )     (47,417 )     (47,193 )     (47,503 )
Loans, net   3,600,650       3,591,381       3,612,497       3,611,630       3,601,830  
Premises and equipment, net   70,588       70,937       72,463       73,171       74,107  
Accrued interest receivable   16,944       16,902       16,513       14,829       13,813  
Deferred income taxes, net   11,222       11,796       9,569       10,912       10,894  
BOLI   88,369       88,257       106,059       106,572       105,952  
Goodwill   34,111       34,111       34,111       34,111       33,682  
Core deposit intangibles, net   8,297       9,059       9,918       10,778       11,637  
Other assets   67,183       107,404       56,477       53,124       49,596  
Total assets $ 4,684,011     $ 4,672,633     $ 4,651,997     $ 4,607,487     $ 4,529,870  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits $ 3,799,807     $ 3,661,373     $ 3,640,961     $ 3,601,168     $ 3,675,599  
Junior subordinated debt   10,045       10,021       9,995       9,971       9,945  
Borrowings   291,513       433,763       452,263       457,263       320,263  
Other liabilities   69,473       67,583       64,367       67,899       62,821  
Total liabilities   4,170,838       4,172,740       4,167,586       4,136,301       4,068,628  
Stockholders' equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2)   175       174       174       174       174  
Additional paid in capital   172,919       172,366       171,663       171,222       170,670  
Retained earnings   346,598       333,401       321,799       308,651       295,325  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares   (4,364 )     (4,497 )     (4,629 )     (4,761 )     (4,893 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,155 )     (1,551 )     (4,596 )     (4,100 )     (3,034 )
Total stockholders' equity   513,173       499,893       484,411       471,186       458,242  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,684,011     $ 4,672,633     $ 4,651,997     $ 4,607,487     $ 4,526,870  

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024; 17,387,069 at December 31, 2023; 17,380,307 at September 30, 2023; 17,366,673 at June 30, 2023; and 17,370,063 at March 31, 2023.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Interest and dividend income      
Loans $ 59,952     $ 60,069  
Debt securities available for sale   1,313       1,257  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits   2,090       1,493  
Total interest and dividend income   63,355       62,819  
Interest expense      
Deposits   20,318       18,289  
Junior subordinated debt   236       239  
Borrowings   1,571       2,368  
Total interest expense   22,125       20,896  
Net interest income   41,230       41,923  
Provision for credit losses   1,165       3,360  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   40,065       38,563  
Noninterest income      
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   2,149       2,368  
Loan income and fees   678       423  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,457       1,037  
BOLI income   1,835       2,152  
Operating lease income   1,859       1,592  
Loss on sale of premises and equipment   (9 )     (248 )
Other   842       924  
Total noninterest income   8,811       8,248  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   16,976       16,256  
Occupancy expense, net   2,437       2,443  
Computer services   3,088       3,002  
Telephone, postage and supplies   585       603  
Marketing and advertising   645       625  
Deposit insurance premiums   554       702  
Core deposit intangible amortization   762       860  
Other   4,817       5,290  
Total noninterest expense   29,864       29,781  
Income before income taxes   19,012       17,030  
Income tax expense   3,945       3,566  
Net income $ 15,067     $ 13,464  
               

Per Share Data

  Three Months Ended 
  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Net income per common share(1)      
Basic $ 0.88     $ 0.79  
Diluted $ 0.88     $ 0.79  
Average shares outstanding      
Basic   16,859,738       16,820,369  
Diluted   16,872,840       16,827,460  
Book value per share at end of period $ 29.42     $ 28.75  
Tangible book value per share at end of period(2) $ 27.10     $ 26.39  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11     $ 0.11  
Total shares outstanding at end of period   17,444,787       17,387,069  

(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Performance ratios(1)  
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)   1.37 %     1.21 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)   11.91       10.81  
Yield on earning assets   6.18       6.03  
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities   2.90       2.74  
Average interest rate spread   3.28       3.29  
Net interest margin(2)   4.02       4.02  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   134.52       136.46  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   2.72       2.68  
Efficiency ratio   59.69       59.36  
Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3)   60.64       60.52  

(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Asset quality ratios                  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)   0.43 %     0.41 %     0.25 %     0.18 %     0.18 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans(1)   0.55       0.53       0.32       0.23       0.22  
Total classified assets to total assets   0.80       0.90       0.76       0.53       0.49  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1)   235.18       251.60       400.41       567.56       600.47  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.30       1.34       1.30       1.29       1.30  
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.24       0.29       0.27       0.13       0.01  
Capital ratios                  
Equity to total assets at end of period   10.96 %     10.70 %     10.41 %     10.23 %     10.12 %
Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2)   10.18       9.91       9.60       9.39       9.27  
Average equity to average assets   11.51       11.03       10.84       10.79       11.14  

(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At March 31, 2024, $7.7 million, or 38.2%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Commercial real estate loans                  
Construction and land development $ 304,727     $ 305,269     $ 352,143     $ 356,674     $ 368,756  
Commercial real estate – owner occupied   532,547       536,545       526,534       529,721       524,247  
Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied   881,143       875,694       880,348       901,685       926,991  
Multifamily   89,692       88,623       83,430       81,827       85,285  
Total commercial real estate loans   1,808,109       1,806,131       1,842,455       1,869,907       1,905,279  
Commercial loans                  
Commercial and industrial   243,732       237,255       237,366       245,428       229,840  
Equipment finance   462,649       465,573       470,387       462,211       440,345  
Municipal leases   151,894       150,292       147,821       142,212       138,436  
Total commercial loans   858,275       853,120       855,574       849,851       808,621  
Residential real estate loans                  
Construction and land development   85,840       96,646       103,381       110,074       105,617  
One-to-four family   605,570       584,405       560,399       529,703       518,274  
HELOCs   184,274       185,878       185,289       187,193       193,037  
Total residential real estate loans   875,684       866,929       849,069       826,970       816,928  
Consumer loans   106,084       113,842       112,816       112,095       118,505  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   3,648,152       3,640,022       3,659,914       3,658,823       3,649,333  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (47,502 )     (48,641 )     (47,417 )     (47,193 )     (47,503 )
Loans, net $ 3,600,650     $ 3,591,381     $ 3,612,497     $ 3,611,630     $ 3,601,830  
                                       

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Core deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 773,901     $ 784,950     $ 827,362     $ 825,481     $ 872,492  
NOW accounts   600,561       591,270       602,804       611,105       678,178  
Money market accounts   1,308,467       1,246,807       1,195,482       1,241,840       1,299,503  
Savings accounts   191,302       194,486       202,971       212,220       228,390  
Total core deposits   2,874,231       2,817,513       2,828,619       2,890,646       3,078,563  
Certificates of deposit   925,576       843,860       812,342       710,522       597,036  
Total $ 3,799,807     $ 3,661,373     $ 3,640,961     $ 3,601,168     $ 3,675,599  
                                       

Non-GAAP Reconciliations
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Noninterest expense $ 29,864     $ 29,781  
       
Net interest income $ 41,230     $ 41,923  
Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment   349       341  
Plus: noninterest income   8,811       8,248  
Less: BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of cash surrender value   1,143       1,554  
Less: loss on sale of premises and equipment   (9 )     (248 )
Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted $ 49,256     $ 49,206  
               
Efficiency ratio   59.69 %     59.36 %
Efficiency ratio – adjusted   60.64 %     60.52 %
               

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

  As of
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Total stockholders' equity $ 513,173     $ 499,893     $ 484,411     $ 471,186     $ 458,242  
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes   40,500       41,086       41,748       42,410       42,642  
Tangible book value $ 472,673     $ 458,807     $ 442,663     $ 428,776     $ 415,600  
Common shares outstanding   17,444,787       17,387,069       17,380,307       17,366,673       17,370,063  
Book value per share $ 29.42     $ 28.75     $ 27.87     $ 27.13     $ 26.38  
Tangible book value per share $ 27.10     $ 26.39     $ 25.47     $ 24.69     $ 23.93  
                                       

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

  As of
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Tangible equity(1) $ 472,673     $ 458,807     $ 442,663     $ 428,776     $ 415,600  
Total assets   4,684,011       4,672,633       4,651,997       4,607,487       4,526,870  
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes   40,500       41,086       41,748       42,410       42,642  
Total tangible assets $ 4,643,511     $ 4,631,547     $ 4,610,249     $ 4,565,077     $ 4,484,228  
                                       
Tangible equity to tangible assets   10.18 %     9.91 %     9.60 %     9.39 %     9.27 %

(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.


Contact:
C. Hunter Westbrook – President and Chief Executive Officer
Tony J. VunCannon – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer
828-259-3939

