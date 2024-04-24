Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,575 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Day of Mourning 2024 - CLC President Bea Bruske to attend Vancouver event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Bea Bruske will be speaking at the Vancouver & District Labour Council’s annual Day of Mourning ceremony on Sunday, April 28th.

This year’s Day of Mourning theme is “Safe work now!” and Canada’s unions are marking the day with a call to action for decision makers and employers to take immediate, concrete steps to keep people safe at work.

There were 993 workplace fatalities and 348,747 lost time claims accepted by workers' compensation boards across Canada in 2022. In British Columbia, there were 181 accepted workplace fatalities and 62,294 accepted lost time claims. The actual number of fatalities and time lost due to injuries is actually much higher, as not all incidents and fatalities are subject to claims.

What: Day of Mourning ceremony
Where: Jack Poole Plaza, Vancouver BC
When: Sunday, April 28 at 10:30 am
Who: Bea Bruske, President of the CLC
   

To arrange an interview on or before the Day of Mourning, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis
National Representative, CLC Communications
media@clcctc.ca
613-355-1962


Primary Logo

You just read:

Media Advisory: Day of Mourning 2024 - CLC President Bea Bruske to attend Vancouver event

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more