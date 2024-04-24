Submit Release
LifeMD to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 8

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on May 8, 2024 and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, May 8th
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-888-886-7786
International Dial-In: 1-416-764-8658
Conference ID: 51137398
Live & Archived Webcast: Link
   

About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com


