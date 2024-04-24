Submit Release
Unraveling Brotherhood Amid Rebellion and Redemption In New Historical Fiction Debut PASSAGE TO MARFA

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release Of Its Newest Vietnam War Fiction Title

Charleston, SC, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lose yourself amid a journey of escape, radical politics, and revenge in Passage to Marfa, the debut release of author Dana Levitt.

When Gary Dalton finds himself caught between his draft board and a vendetta, he flees to Marfa, Texas. Clinging to anonymity, Dalton is introduced to a burgeoning art scene by the elusive Amy De Castro and begins to feel safe in his isolated desert community.

Peace can’t last forever, though, and Dalton is still a wanted man. A botched drug deal brings the vendetta to Dalton’s doorstep, and soon a climactic confrontation unfolds in the rugged Gila Wilderness of New Mexico.

Passage To Marfa is a clever, poignant narrative that asks whether human suffering is a necessary condition of life, something that is immune to utopian schemes and political machinations of all kinds.

Passage to Marfa is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Dana Levitt was born and raised in New Mexico. He was drafted and served in the US Army from 1970 to 1971. He is a lawyer and lives in California. Passage To Marfa is his first novel.

