First Nokia Buy America-Compliant products roll off Sanmina manufacturing line

Nokia is the first technology vendor to announce the availability of Buy America-compliant products for use in critical broadband infrastructure projects focused on closing the digital divide.

Nokia delivers on commitment to manufacture and produce fiber-optic broadband network electronics and optical modules in the U.S. in record-breaking time after announcing initial plans with Sanmina.

BEAD applicants and infrastructure builders can order Nokia BEAD-certified products today.

24 April 2024

Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha County, Wisconsin – Nokia today announced that the first Buy America-compliant products have rolled off the Sanmina manufacturing line. This significant milestone underscores the company’s commitment to providing BEAD applicants with the broadband technology needed for critical infrastructure projects that will help close the digital divide. After announcing its plans with Sanmina, Nokia was able to deliver on its commitment to manufacture Buy America-compliant products in the United States in a record-breaking time.

The first Nokia products to come off the Sanmina manufacturing line are its Optical Line Terminal (OLT) cards, which help connect users to fast, reliable gigabit data services. These devices are critical in fiber networks, ensuring broadband data gets to and from homes or businesses.

Nokia will self-certify each product according to NTIA specifications to ensure that listed vendors comply with the final guidelines. The Nokia OLTs can be ordered as individual products or as part of Nokia’s Network-in-a-Box program.

Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “As leaders in broadband, we're excited to announce a significant milestone: our Buy America-compliant products are now rolling off the production line, giving BEAD applicants and infrastructure providers access to technology that will be critical to bridging the digital divide. By aligning with Buy American guidelines, we're actively contributing to the U.S. government's mission of expanding nationwide broadband access.”

Charlie Mason, Executive Vice President Worldwide Sales at Sanmina, said: “It has been an exciting journey working alongside Nokia to produce the critical fiber-optic technology that will help power the broadband networks of the future. Drawing on more than 40 years of manufacturing experience in the U.S., our team was able to ramp up production in record time and deliver quality products that meet both Nokia’s and NTIA’s Buy America requirements.”

Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association, said: “Having access to technology that is built in the U.S. is an important requirement for states and infrastructure players seeking to participate in BEAD and the $42.45bn of available broadband funding. The general availability of Buy America-compliant products from leading FBA members like Nokia will be a key contributor to fiber broadband operators completing their mission to connect every American to the power of fiber broadband.”

Currently, Nokia powers seventy percent of fiber broadband lines in North America.

Nokia Buy America Compliant fiber-optic products include:

Nokia FX and MF OLT modular product lines

Nokia SF-8M sealed OLT

XS-220X-A ONT





