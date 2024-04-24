Fertilizer spill in Burlington reaches Hawkeye Creek

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fertilizer spill in the City of Burlington in Des Moines County.

On April 22, the DNR Field Office in Washington was notified of a liquid fertilizer spill in Burlington. At approximately 5:00 p.m. a truck driven by Jeff Boyer was hauling fertilizer when a 700 gallon plastic tank containing ammonium phosphate fell off near the intersection of West Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Burlington. The driver stopped, but left the scene shortly after.

Local authorities responded to the scene. Further investigation revealed an unknown amount of the fertilizer spilled onto the street and continued into a nearby storm sewer which discharges into Hawkeye Creek. DNR staff later observed fertilizer contamination at Hawkeye Creek, which flows through the City of Burlington to the Mississippi River.

City officials are working to capture the creek flow and clean it through the Burlington Wastewater Treatment Plant.

No dead fish have been observed at this time. Samples have been collected. Residents and their pets are encouraged to avoid the area.

DNR is working with the City of Burlington to address the fertilizer impact before entering the Mississippi River. Further enforcement action will be considered when appropriate, and the investigation is ongoing.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.