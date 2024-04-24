CHRMP Launches Pioneering POSH Certification to Empower HR Professionals and Enhance Workplace Safety
Helping HR professionals & organizations to create Safer Workplaces and be legally compliant.BANGLORE, INDIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHRMP, a leader in professional training and certification, is proud to announce the launch of its latest certification program, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Certification. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to educate and empower HR professionals and others responsible for managing workplace dynamics, equipping them with the essential skills and knowledge to foster a safe and respectful work environment.
The POSH Certification by CHRMP is meticulously structured to address the critical need for comprehensive understanding and effective management of sexual harassment at the workplace. This certification is particularly timely, aligning with global movements and legal mandates that advocate for safer workplace environments for all employees.
“With the launch of our POSH certification, individuals will gain the skills to regulate their behavior at the workplace, dispelling the misguided notion that the provisions of the act are solely targeted at men” says Indrani Nath, Senior Consultant- POSH Certification, CHRMP.
Key Features of the POSH Certification Program:
- Comprehensive Curriculum: Covers key topics such as the legal framework of the POSH Act 2013, identification and prevention of sexual harassment, handling of complaints, and measures for creating a respectful workplace culture.
- Expert-Led Training: Delivered by seasoned professionals with extensive experience in HR and legal aspects of workplace management.
- Flexible Learning Options: Available in various formats, including online, classroom, and blended learning, to accommodate the diverse needs of learners.
- Global Certification: Endorsed by leading HR and legal professionals, ensuring recognition and validity across industries worldwide.
Effect on employee productivity- Toxic workplaces lead to reduced employee productivity. When an employee has experienced an incident of sexual harassment, or worse a steady campaign of harassment, their output will be affected. Research closely associates sexual harassment with job dissatisfaction and disengagement. Other consequences of sexual harassment that affect the workplace are tardiness, absenteeism, project neglect, and employee distraction. Organizations also incur financial losses with women either quitting or not joining owing to this phenomenon. As per a report ,The economic costs of sexual harassment in the workplace, published in 2019 by Deloitte, workplace sexual harassment leads to a financial loss of $2.6 billion for the organization. ($1,053, on average, per victim).
“Sexual harassment and gender discrimination are pervasive issues often underestimated by individuals and organizations. To address this, it's crucial to educate employees about acceptable and unacceptable workplace behaviors. We must have zero tolerance for sexual harassment regardless of the perpetrator's status or reputation. With our PoSH Certification program, CHRMP is committed to creating educational programs that not only advance careers but also contribute positively to organizational cultures," said Animesh Rai, Director Certifications at CHRMP.
The program is ideal for HR professionals, team leaders, and compliance officers who are actively involved in shaping and maintaining organizational policies related to employee welfare and legal compliance. The certification also benefits individuals looking to specialize in POSH consultancy and advisory roles.
Registration for the POSH Certification Program is now open.
The CHRMP Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) certification course offers a comprehensive and structured approach to addressing and preventing sexual harassment in the workplace. The course is most suitable for IC members, HR professionals and people who want to become POSH trainers.
- The course is delivered through eight instructor-led sessions on weekends.
- Participants will have access to 12 months of ongoing support, weekly webinars with practical's, and a comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) access for a year.
- The certification includes a digital, block chain-verified badge upon successful completion.
Interested participants can enroll via the CHRMP website, where they can also find additional information about the course schedule, fees, and learning outcomes.
About CHRMP:
CHRMP is an innovative training provider acclaimed for its comprehensive portfolio of professional certification and development courses. With a focus on real-world relevance and practical application, CHRMP has been at the forefront of equipping professionals across various industries with the skills needed to excel in today’s competitive workplace.
For more information, please visit www.chrmp.com or contact at info@chrmp.com
Isha Mehra
Ripples Learning & Research Pvt Ltd
+91 96067 07417
info@chrmp.com
