Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Georgia

The EU Delegation to Georgia invites young graduates interested in international and EU-Georgia relations and the work of a diplomatic mission, to apply for a traineeship of up to six months within the Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Georgia, starting in October.

The Cooperation Section is managing the bilateral development assistance portfolio to Georgia provided by the EU, reaching an average of approximately €100 million and 200 ongoing projects per year. The Section focuses on helping Georgia advance on its EU path (notably to address the nine steps set out in the European Commission’s 2023 Enlargement Report), implement the EU-Georgia Association Agreement, including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, as well as the Economic and Investment Plan.

The selected trainee will support the work on the enlargement process, monitor, analyse and report on developments in Georgia with relevance to EU programming and the implementation of EU-funded projects especially in the sectors of democratisation (notably elections) and progress on the 9 steps.

The candidate should have a very good command of English (minimum C1) and a Master degree in Political Science, Law, International Relations, Economics, Social sciences, EU public affairs, communication or equivalent field. Very good communication skills – both oral and written – and familiarity with the Georgian political context are also required. Knowledge of the Georgian and Russian languages is an asset.

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant of €600 to cover living expenses. All costs related to travels, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

The deadline for applications is 10 May.

