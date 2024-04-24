Submit Release
From helping vulnerable people to digital wine cellar – read new EU-Moldova cooperation newsletter

The Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova has released the first edition in 2024 of the “EU – Moldova cooperation newsletter”.

The edition covers the period January – March 2024.

In this issue you will learn about 41 social services launched to help vulnerable people, a hospital in the capital with modern equipment, and a new EU-funded project that will improve public security services. This issue also contains a story about a family that created a digital wine cellar, the modernisation and energy renovation of a secondary school, improved sanitation services in a community and much more.

The PDF version of the newsletter is available in English, Romanian and Russian.

The next edition of the e-newsletter is planned for June and will cover April and May.

