EU’s Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions open €417 million call for postdoctoral fellowships

The 2024 call for the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions Postdoctoral Fellowships is now open.

The grants, which have a budget of €417.18 million, aim to improve the creative and innovative potential of researchers holding a PhD.

The call is open to applications in any scientific field, including Euratom research (the latter only for Ukraine among EaP countries).

There are two types of postdoctoral fellowships:

European Postdoctoral Fellowships. These are open to researchers moving within Europe or coming to Europe from another part of the world to pursue their research career. These fellowships take place in an EU Member State or Horizon Europe Associated Country (including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine) and can last between one and two years. Researchers of any nationality can apply. Global Postdoctoral Fellowships. These fund the mobility of researchers outside Europe. The fellowship lasts between two to three years, of which the first one to two years will be spent in a non-associated Third Country, followed by a mandatory return phase of one year to an organisation based in an EU Member State or Horizon Europe Associated Country. Only nationals or long-term residents of the EU Member States or Horizon Europe Associated Countries (incl. Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine) can apply.

Both types of fellowships may also include short-term secondments anywhere in the world during the fellowship (except during the return phase of a Global Fellowship).

In an effort to build bridges between the academic and non-academic sector, researchers can receive additional support to carry out a placement of up to six months in a non-academic organisation based in an EU Member State or Horizon Europe Associated Country. This placement needs to take place at the end of their fellowship.

Researchers applying for a standard European Fellowship with a host organisation in a “widening country” (incl. Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine) can opt in to be considered for the ERA Fellowships call. Around 50 ERA Fellowships will be awarded to excellent applicants who were not selected under the MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowships call due to budget constraints.

The EU provides support for the recruited researcher in the form of a living and mobility allowance, and, If applicable, family, long-term leave and special needs allowances. In addition, funding is provided for research, training and networking activities, management and indirect costs.

The call will close on 11 September 2024 and is expected to fund over 1,400 projects.

