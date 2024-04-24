EU4DigitalUA: EU presents results of project supporting Ukraine’s digital transformation

Over the four years of its implementation, the EU-funded EU4DigitalUA project has developed more than 50 e-services, introduced an e-signature in line with EU standards, facilitated the modernisation of ten registers and scaled up the Trembita system.

Presenting the project results on 22 April, Katarína Mathernová, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, said Ukraine had created “a uniquely effective e-governance system and is effectively using digital tools to overcome the challenges caused by war”. “EU4DigitalUA has demonstrated how joint efforts of the European Union and Ukraine can bring about real change and improve the quality of people’s lives,” Mathernova said.

The EU4DigitalUA project facilitated the introduction of 54 e-services that made public services more accessible and efficient. Among them are three unique integrated services comprising up to 15 services each: “E-Entrepreneur”, “Enrolment of Foreign Students” and “E-Residency Programme”. The project also facilitated the development of digital COVID certificates, criminal record certificates and marriage registration applications in the Diia app.

Strengthening cyber security was also one of the project’s priorities. Two waves of cyber training were conducted, and project experts developed recommendations for sharing information on cyber threats. This helped harmonise Ukrainian legislation with EU norms and improve the response to large-scale Russian cyber attacks during the war. In addition, a subsystem for monitoring access to personal data was developed and implemented to help Ukrainians better control their personal data.

“We set ourselves an ambitious goal – to build the most convenient digital state in the world,” said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. “Your support helps us to quickly and efficiently launch even more convenient e-services for millions of Ukrainians.”

With a budget of €20.5 million, EU4DigitalUA was funded by the European Union and jointly implemented by the e-Governance Academy (eGA, Estonia) and the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP, Spain).

