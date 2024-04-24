Armenian capital to host EBRD’s Annual Meeting and Business Forum – register by 8 May

This year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will hold its Annual Meeting and Business Forum in the Armenian capital Yerevan on 14-16 May.

With the theme of “Delivering Impact Together”, the EBRD event will bring together industry experts, business leaders and EBRD members to share their perspectives.

Discussions will centre on how to help economies in the EBRD regions thrive by adapting to an ever-changing environment. Specialist panels will debate topics on the macroeconomic landscape, improving access to finance, renewable energy, natural resources, sustainable infrastructure, economic inclusion, and digitalisation and technology.

The programme will also include country- and region-specific sessions, as well as presentations on the Bank’s latest economic forecasts.

Registration for the event will be open until 8 May. There is a participation fee for business participants. There is no registration fee for working journalists, including camera people, photographers and technicians. For civil society organisations (CSOs), a maximum of two people per organisation can attend for free.

EBRD 2024 Annual Meeting & Business Forum in Yerevan