InflaRx to Participate in Capital One Securities 1st Annual Biotech/Biopharma Disrupters Event

JENA, Germany, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a biotechnology company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced that the Company will participate in the Capital One Securities 1st Annual Biotech/Biopharma Disrupters Event to be held in New York City.



InflaRx will participate in a panel titled, New Potential Dermatology Treatments for Psoriasis, Urticaria, and Alopecia scheduled on May 14, 2024, at 2:30 PM EDT / 8:30 PM CEST.

About InflaRx

InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

We are a biotechnology company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics focused on applying our proprietary anti-C5a and C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab, is a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies in different indications. InflaRx is also developing INF904, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the C5a receptor. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.de.

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V. MC Services AG Jan Medina, CFA

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Email: IR@inflarx.de Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz

Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89-210 2280

U.S.: +1-339-832-0752

