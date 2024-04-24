Submit Release
United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the first quarter was $62.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $93.7 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.01 or 2%, from the first quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.40 from the fourth quarter of 2023, during which merger charges, losses from a bond portfolio restructuring, and an FDIC special assessment had a significant negative impact on earnings.

On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.52 were slightly lower compared to last quarter, with the primary drivers of the decrease being a seasonal increase in certain operating expenses and a higher effective tax rate, as well as a lower day count. These were offset by a favorable MSR asset write-up and lower provision expense. Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, grew by 5% annualized and loans grew at a 1.2% annualized rate during the quarter. Net interest revenue was lower by 2% during the quarter despite an increase in average loan balances, as lower average interest-earning assets and a lower day count offset the effect of a higher margin.

For the first quarter, United’s return on assets was 0.90% and 0.93% on an operating basis. Return on equity was 7.14% and return on tangible common equity was 10.68%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.40% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.49%, up 13 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We reported solid results in the first quarter, with strong pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, a stable margin, and good credit performance. Loan growth slowed as expected while core deposit growth was stronger than we anticipated.” Harton continued “Economic conditions in our markets continue to be very positive. However, we are mindful of the uncertainties in the environment, such as continuing inflation, the tension between a very tight monetary policy and a very loose fiscal policy, and ongoing global conflicts. Given those uncertainties, we continue to manage conservatively so that we can remain a source of strength for our communities and customers.”

United’s net interest margin increased by 1 basis point to 3.20% from the fourth quarter. Interest-earning assets were modestly lower and the average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 8 basis points to 5.39%, and its cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 7 basis points to 3.23%, contributing to the increase in the net interest margin. Cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits was 2.32%. Net charge-offs were $12.9 million or 0.28% of average loans during the quarter, up 6 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and NPAs were 39 basis points relative to total assets, up 5 basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “We approach 2024 with continued optimism given the strength of our company, driven by an outstanding team of employees. In the first quarter, we became a 10-time winner of the JD Power Award for Best Retail Banking Satisfaction in the Southeast. We also received 15 Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business Banking. These awards reflect the passion and skill that our teams exhibit every day in the quest to serve our customers in the best way possible.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $62.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $93.7 million
  • EPS decreased by 2% compared to first quarter 2023 on a GAAP basis and 10% on an operating basis; compared to fourth quarter 2023, EPS increased 364% on a GAAP basis and decreased 2% on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 0.90%, or 0.93% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.40% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 7.14%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 10.68% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $12.9 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.15% of loans from 1.14% in the fourth quarter
  • Loan production of $881 million, resulting in loan growth of 1.2% annualized for the quarter
  • Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, grew by 5% annualized
  • Net interest margin of 3.20% increased by 1 basis point from the fourth quarter
  • Mortgage closings of $171 million compared to $225 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $260 million compared to $335 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was up $62.7 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by the $51.7 million bond portfolio restructuring charge in the fourth quarter. Mortgage Loan and Related Fees were $7.5 million, which was $5.6 million higher compared to the fourth quarter, largely attributable to a favorable mortgage servicing rights asset write-up compared to a write-down last quarter
  • Noninterest expenses decreased by $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter due to lower non-operating charges including merger-related charges and the FDIC special assessment
  • Efficiency ratio of 60.5%, or 59.2% on an operating basis
  • Net charge-offs of $12.9 million, or 28 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 6 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the fourth quarter
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.39% of total assets, up 5 basis points compared to December 31, 2023
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, which was flat year-over-year

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10187792/fc12c215d0. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                          
Selected Financial Information                          
(in thousands, except per share data)                          
    2024    2023    First Quarter  
    First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  2024 - 2023
Change
INCOME SUMMARY                          
Interest revenue   $336,728   $338,698   $323,147   $295,775   $279,487      
Interest expense   137,579   135,245   120,591   95,489   68,017      
Net interest revenue   199,149   203,453   202,556   200,286   211,470   (6)%  
Provision for credit losses   12,899   14,626   30,268   22,753   21,783      
Noninterest income   39,587   (23,090)   31,977   36,387   30,209   31  
Total revenue   225,837   165,737   204,265   213,920   219,896   3  
Noninterest expenses   145,002   154,587   144,474   132,407   139,805   4  
Income before income tax expense   80,835   11,150   59,791   81,513   80,091   1  
Income tax expense   18,204   (2,940)   11,925   18,225   17,791   2  
Net income   62,631   14,090   47,866   63,288   62,300   1  
Non-operating items   2,187   67,450   9,168   3,645   8,631      
Income tax benefit of non-operating items   (493)   (16,714)   (2,000)   (820)   (1,955)      
Net income - operating (1)   $64,325   $64,826   $55,034   $66,113   $68,976   (7)  
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)   $93,734   $25,776   $90,059   $104,266   $101,874   (8)  
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                          
Per common share:                          
Diluted net income - GAAP   $0.51   $0.11   $0.39   $0.53   $0.52   (2)  
Diluted net income - operating (1)   0.52   0.53   0.45   0.55   0.58   (10)  
Cash dividends declared   0.23   0.23   0.23   0.23   0.23    
Book value   26.83   26.52   25.87   25.98   25.76   4  
Tangible book value (3)   18.71   18.39   17.70   17.83   17.59   6  
Key performance ratios:                          
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)   7.14%   1.44%   5.32%   7.47%   7.34%      
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)   7.34   7.27   6.14   7.82   8.15      
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)   10.68   10.58   9.03   11.35   11.63      
Return on assets - GAAP (4)   0.90   0.18   0.68   0.95   0.95      
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)   0.93   0.92   0.79   1.00   1.06      
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating (1)(4)(5)   1.40   1.33   1.44   1.65   1.71      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)   3.20   3.19   3.24   3.37   3.61      
Efficiency ratio - GAAP   60.47   66.33   61.32   55.71   57.20      
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)   59.15   59.57   57.43   54.17   53.67      
Equity to total assets   12.06   11.95   11.85   11.89   11.90      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   8.49   8.36   8.18   8.21   8.17      
ASSET QUALITY                          
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")   $107,230   $92,877   $90,883   $103,737   $73,403   46  
Allowance for credit losses - loans   210,934   208,071   201,557   190,705   176,534   19  
Allowance for credit losses - total   224,119   224,128   219,624   212,277   197,923   13  
Net charge-offs   12,908   10,122   26,638   8,399   7,084      
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans   1.15%   1.14%   1.11%   1.10%   1.03%      
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans   1.22   1.22   1.21   1.22   1.16      
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)   0.28   0.22   0.59   0.20   0.17      
NPAs to total assets   0.39   0.34   0.34   0.40   0.28      
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                          
Loans   $18,375   $18,319   $18,203   $17,395   $17,125   7  
Investment securities   5,859   5,822   5,701   5,914   5,915   (1)  
Total assets   27,365   27,297   26,869   26,120   25,872   6  
Deposits   23,332   23,311   22,858   22,252   22,005   6  
Shareholders’ equity   3,300   3,262   3,184   3,106   3,078   7  
Common shares outstanding (thousands)   119,137   119,010   118,976   115,266   115,152   3  
 
(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.
(2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.
(4) Annualized.
(5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                    
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)                    
      2024       2023  
    First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter
Net income to operating income reconciliation                    
Net income (GAAP)   $ 62,631     $ 14,090     $ 47,866     $ 63,288     $ 62,300  
Bond portfolio restructuring loss           51,689                    
Gain on lease termination     (2,400 )                        
FDIC special assessment     2,500       9,995                    
Merger-related and other charges     2,087       5,766       9,168       3,645       8,631  
Income tax benefit of non-operating items     (493 )     (16,714 )     (2,000 )     (820 )     (1,955 )
Net income - operating   $ 64,325     $ 64,826     $ 55,034     $ 66,113     $ 68,976  
                     
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation                    
Net income (GAAP)   $ 62,631     $ 14,090     $ 47,866     $ 63,288     $ 62,300  
Income tax expense     18,204       (2,940 )     11,925       18,225       17,791  
Provision for credit losses     12,899       14,626       30,268       22,753       21,783  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 93,734     $ 25,776     $ 90,059     $ 104,266     $ 101,874  
                     
Diluted income per common share reconciliation                    
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)   $ 0.51     $ 0.11     $ 0.39     $ 0.53     $ 0.52  
Bond portfolio restructuring loss           0.32                    
Gain on lease termination     (0.02 )                        
FDIC special assessment     0.02       0.06                    
Merger-related and other charges     0.01       0.04       0.06       0.02       0.06  
Diluted income per common share - operating   $ 0.52     $ 0.53     $ 0.45     $ 0.55     $ 0.58  
                     
Book value per common share reconciliation                    
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 26.83     $ 26.52     $ 25.87     $ 25.98     $ 25.76  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (8.12 )     (8.13 )     (8.17 )     (8.15 )     (8.17 )
Tangible book value per common share   $ 18.71     $ 18.39     $ 17.70     $ 17.83     $ 17.59  
                     
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation                    
Return on common equity (GAAP)     7.14 %     1.44 %     5.32 %     7.47 %     7.34 %
Bond portfolio restructuring loss           4.47                    
Gain on lease termination     (0.22 )                        
FDIC special assessment     0.23       0.86                    
Merger-related and other charges     0.19       0.50       0.82       0.35       0.81  
Return on common equity - operating     7.34       7.27       6.14       7.82       8.15  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     3.34       3.31       2.89       3.53       3.48  
Return on tangible common equity - operating     10.68 %     10.58 %     9.03 %     11.35 %     11.63 %
                     
Return on assets reconciliation                    
Return on assets (GAAP)     0.90 %     0.18 %     0.68 %     0.95 %     0.95 %
Bond portfolio restructuring loss           0.57                    
Gain on lease termination     (0.03 )                        
FDIC special assessment     0.03       0.11                    
Merger-related and other charges     0.03       0.06       0.11       0.05       0.11  
Return on assets - operating     0.93 %     0.92 %     0.79 %     1.00 %     1.06 %
                     
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation                    
Return on assets (GAAP)     0.90 %     0.18 %     0.68 %     0.95 %     0.95 %
Income tax (benefit) expense     0.27       (0.04 )     0.18       0.29       0.29  
Provision for credit losses     0.19       0.21       0.45       0.35       0.34  
Bond portfolio restructuring loss           0.75                    
Gain on lease termination     (0.04 )                        
FDIC special assessment     0.04       0.15                    
Merger-related and other charges     0.04       0.08       0.13       0.06       0.13  
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating     1.40 %     1.33 %     1.44 %     1.65 %     1.71 %
                     
Efficiency ratio reconciliation                    
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     60.47 %     66.33 %     61.32 %     55.71 %     57.20 %
Gain on lease termination     0.60                          
FDIC special assessment     (1.05 )     (4.29 )                  
Merger-related and other charges     (0.87 )     (2.47 )     (3.89 )     (1.54 )     (3.53 )
Efficiency ratio - operating     59.15 %     59.57 %     57.43 %     54.17 %     53.67 %
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                    
Equity to total assets (GAAP)     12.06 %     11.95 %     11.85 %     11.89 %     11.90 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (3.25 )     (3.27 )     (3.33 )     (3.31 )     (3.36 )
Effect of preferred equity     (0.32 )     (0.32 )     (0.34 )     (0.37 )     (0.37 )
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.49 %     8.36 %     8.18 %     8.21 %     8.17 %


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                        
Financial Highlights                        
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End               
  2024   2023
 		  Linked
Quarter
Change
   Year over
(in millions) First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		    Year
Change
LOANS BY CATEGORY                          
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,310   $ 3,264   $ 3,279   $ 3,111   $ 3,141   $ 46     $ 169  
Income producing commercial RE   4,206     4,264     4,130     3,670     3,611     (58 )     595  
Commercial & industrial   2,405     2,411     2,504     2,550     2,442     (6 )     (37 )
Commercial construction   1,936     1,860     1,850     1,739     1,806     76       130  
Equipment financing   1,544     1,543     1,534     1,510     1,447     1       97  
Total commercial   13,401     13,342     13,297     12,580     12,447     59       954  
Residential mortgage   3,240     3,199     3,043     2,905     2,756     41       484  
Home equity   969     959     941     927     930     10       39  
Residential construction   257     302     399     463     492     (45 )     (235 )
Manufactured housing   328     336     343     340     326     (8 )     2  
Consumer   180     181     180     180     174     (1 )     6  
Total loans $ 18,375   $ 18,319   $ 18,203   $ 17,395   $ 17,125   $ 56     $ 1,250  
                           
LOANS BY MARKET                          
Georgia $ 4,356   $ 4,357   $ 4,321   $ 4,281   $ 4,177   $ (1 )   $ 179  
South Carolina   2,804     2,780     2,801     2,750     2,672     24       132  
North Carolina   2,566     2,492     2,445     2,355     2,257     74       309  
Tennessee   2,209     2,244     2,314     2,387     2,458     (35 )     (249 )
Florida   2,443     2,442     2,318     1,708     1,745     1       698  
Alabama   1,068     1,082     1,070     1,062     1,029     (14 )     39  
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,929     2,922     2,934     2,852     2,787     7       142  
Total loans $ 18,375   $ 18,319   $ 18,203   $ 17,395   $ 17,125   $ 56     $ 1,250  
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                        
Financial Highlights                        
Credit Quality                        
(in thousands)                    
    2024   2023
 		     
    First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter
 		     
NONACCRUAL LOANS                    
Owner occupied RE   $ 2,310   $ 3,094   $ 5,134      
Income producing RE     29,186     30,128     30,255      
Commercial & industrial     20,134     13,467     13,382      
Commercial construction     1,862     1,878     1,065      
Equipment financing     8,829     8,505     9,206      
Total commercial     62,321     57,072     59,042      
Residential mortgage     16,569     13,944     11,893      
Home equity     4,984     3,772     4,009      
Residential construction     1,244     944     2,074      
Manufactured housing     19,797     15,861     12,711      
Consumer     54     94     89      
Total nonaccrual loans     104,969     91,687     89,818      
OREO and repossessed assets     2,261     1,190     1,065      
Total NPAs   $ 107,230   $ 92,877   $ 90,883      
 


    2024
 		  2023
    First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter
(in thousands)   Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge
-Offs to
Average
Loans (1) 		  Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1) 		  Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY                        
Owner occupied RE   $ 202     0.02 %   $ 35     %   $ 582     0.07 %
Income producing RE     205     0.02       (562 )   (0.05 )     3,011     0.30  
Commercial & industrial     3,906     0.65       547     0.09       17,542     2.71  
Commercial construction     20           33     0.01       (49 )   (0.01 )
Equipment financing     6,362     1.66       7,926     2.05       6,325     1.62  
Total commercial     10,695     0.32       7,979     0.24       27,411     0.83  
Residential mortgage     (16 )         12           (129 )   (0.02 )
Home equity     (54 )   (0.02 )     (68 )   (0.03 )     (2,784 )   (1.17 )
Residential construction     119     0.17       (13 )   (0.01 )     341     0.31  
Manufactured housing     1,569     1.90       1,444     1.69       1,168     1.34  
Consumer     595     1.33       768     1.70       631     1.37  
Total   $ 12,908     0.28     $ 10,122     0.22     $ 26,638     0.59  
                         
(1) Annualized.                        
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks   $ 203,932     $ 200,781  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     758,001       803,094  
Cash and cash equivalents     961,933       1,003,875  
Debt securities available-for-sale     3,393,399       3,331,084  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,042,912 and $2,095,620, respectively)     2,465,133       2,490,848  
Loans held for sale     38,140       33,008  
Loans and leases held for investment     18,374,844       18,318,755  
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases     (210,934 )     (208,071 )
Loans and leases, net     18,163,910       18,110,684  
Premises and equipment, net     386,052       378,421  
Bank owned life insurance     342,486       345,371  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     987,539       990,087  
Other assets     626,296       613,873  
Total assets   $ 27,364,888     $ 27,297,251  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 6,409,659     $ 6,534,307  
NOW and interest-bearing demand     6,054,940       6,155,193  
Money market     5,914,631       5,600,587  
Savings     1,182,681       1,207,807  
Time     3,595,236       3,649,498  
Brokered     174,862       163,219  
Total deposits     23,332,009       23,310,611  
Long-term debt     324,854       324,823  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     407,915       400,292  
Total liabilities     24,064,778       24,035,726  
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and
outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference		     88,266       88,266  
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
119,136,518 and 119,010,319 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		     119,137       119,010  
Common stock issuable; 560,833 and 620,108 shares, respectively     11,923       13,110  
Capital surplus     2,702,807       2,699,112  
Retained earnings     614,612       581,219  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (236,635 )     (239,192 )
Total shareholders' equity     3,300,110       3,261,525  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 27,364,888     $ 27,297,251  
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)     2024     2023  
Interest revenue:        
Loans, including fees   $ 283,983   $ 236,431  
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,721 and $2,110, respectively     46,436     39,986  
Deposits in banks and short-term investments     6,309     3,070  
Total interest revenue     336,728     279,487  
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits:        
NOW and interest-bearing demand     46,211     17,599  
Money market     50,478     25,066  
Savings     706     538  
Time     36,389     14,658  
Deposits     133,784     57,861  
Short-term borrowings         1,148  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances         5,112  
Long-term debt     3,795     3,896  
Total interest expense     137,579     68,017  
Net interest revenue     199,149     211,470  
Provision for credit losses     12,899     21,783  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses     186,250     189,687  
         
Noninterest income:        
Service charges and fees     9,264     8,699  
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees     7,511     4,521  
Wealth management fees     6,313     5,724  
Gains from sales of other loans     1,537     1,916  
Lending and loan servicing fees     4,210     4,016  
Securities losses, net         (1,644 )
Other     10,752     6,977  
Total noninterest income     39,587     30,209  
Total revenue     225,837     219,896  
         
Noninterest expenses:        
Salaries and employee benefits     84,985     78,698  
Communications and equipment     11,920     10,008  
Occupancy     11,099     9,889  
Advertising and public relations     1,901     2,349  
Postage, printing and supplies     2,648     2,537  
Professional fees     5,988     6,072  
Lending and loan servicing expense     1,827     2,319  
Outside services - electronic banking     2,918     3,425  
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges     7,566     4,001  
Amortization of intangibles     3,887     3,528  
Merger-related and other charges     2,087     8,631  
Other     8,176     8,348  
Total noninterest expenses     145,002     139,805  
Income before income taxes     80,835     80,091  
Income tax expense     18,204     17,791  
Net income     62,631     62,300  
Preferred stock dividends     1,573     1,719  
Earnings allocated to participating securities     345     339  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 60,713   $ 60,242  
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic   $ 0.51   $ 0.52  
Diluted     0.51     0.52  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic     119,662     115,451  
Diluted     119,743     115,715  
 


Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
      2024       2023  
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 18,299,739     $ 283,960   6.24 %   $ 16,897,372     $ 236,530   5.68 %
Taxable securities (3)     5,828,391       44,715   3.07       6,059,323       37,876   2.50  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     366,350       2,311   2.52       422,583       2,834   2.68  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     674,594       6,805   4.06       472,325       3,352   2.88  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     25,169,074       337,791   5.39       23,851,603       280,592   4.76  
                         
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for credit losses     (212,996 )             (167,584 )        
Cash and due from banks     221,203               271,210          
Premises and equipment     386,021               329,135          
Other assets (3)     1,618,315               1,484,936          
Total assets   $ 27,181,617             $ 25,769,300          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 6,078,090       46,211   3.06     $ 4,499,907       17,599   1.59  
Money market     5,864,217       50,478   3.46       5,223,267       25,066   1.95  
Savings     1,192,828       706   0.24       1,416,931       538   0.15  
Time     3,596,486       35,944   4.02       2,348,588       12,313   2.13  
Brokered time deposits     50,343       445   3.56       208,215       2,345   4.57  
Total interest-bearing deposits     16,781,964       133,784   3.21       13,696,908       57,861   1.71  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     13               107,955       1,148   4.31  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     4               453,056       5,112   4.58  
Long-term debt     324,838       3,795   4.70       324,701       3,896   4.87  
Total borrowed funds     324,855       3,795   4.70       885,712       10,156   4.65  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     17,106,819       137,579   3.23       14,582,620       68,017   1.89  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     6,398,079               7,697,844          
Other liabilities     390,451               357,367          
Total liabilities     23,895,349               22,637,831          
Shareholders' equity     3,286,268               3,131,469          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 27,181,617             $ 25,769,300          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 200,212           $ 212,575    
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)           2.16 %           2.87 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)           3.20 %           3.61 %
 
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $322 million in 2024 and $419 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
 

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of March 31, 2024, United Community had $27.3 billion in assets, 205 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of the J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. Further, United’s management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about United’s operations and performance. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


