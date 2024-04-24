The Habit Burger Grill Launches the Chicken Club Club, Offering Members a FREE Sandwich and Exclusive Perks

When the Daily Meal ranked the Habit’s Chicken Club the #1 Grilled Chicken Sandwich1, the brand had an “aha” moment – their Chicken Club is so good, it deserves its own club!

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill, the beloved California-born restaurant chain known for its flame-fresh chargrilled Charburgers, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and creamy shakes, is excited to announce The Chicken Club Club, a positive space for like-minded Chicken Club Sandwich fans to celebrate, eat, and win. And here is the best part: all new members will enjoy one for free*! The Chicken Club Club is open for membership on the Habit Burger app from April 26 to June 25.

The Habit's Chicken Club Sandwich soared to the #1 spot in Daily Meal's rankings, based on glowing customer reviews. With its delectable combination of freshly chopped avocado, crispy bacon, and succulent chargrilled chicken breast nestled between perfectly toasted sourdough, it's no wonder why this sandwich is the ultimate winner.

To celebrate this remarkable recognition, Habit Burger partnered with the food geeks at Foodbeast to bring The Chicken Club Club to life. Packed with fun, from captivating social media contests to the thrill of the Mystery Box and the anticipation of an exclusive event, The Chicken Club Club offers an experience for every Chicken Club fan.

"We've been on a journey to try every club sandwich in the world", said Elie Ayrouth, Publisher at Foodbeast. “Foodbeast is excited to take our community along for the ride, so we were thrilled to collab on the Chicken Club Club because everyone needs front of line access to this journey. Together, we're gonna celebrate the beauty of the Club Sandwich, give our community high-quality free food, and even a chance to win our Mystery Box. That's Foodbeast worthy for sure."

By joining the Chicken Club Club, members of the club not only enjoy a complimentary* Chicken Club Sandwich but are also entered for a chance to win an exciting Mystery Box filled with exclusive swag and a coveted Chicken Club Club gold card, which holds the purchasing power of a free Chicken Club Sandwich a week for a full year.**

"We always knew our Chicken Club was next level. And when the Daily Meal crowned us the #1 Chicken Club based on customer reviews, we were pumped,” remarked Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at The Habit Burger Grill. "The people have spoken. And it's all about giving them what they want—a fan club dedicated to their favorite sandwich."

Whether you're a die-hard fan or you just love every single bite, the Chicken Club Club welcomes all who crave it. Chicken Club Sandwich lovers can join the club for free by simply by downloading The Habit Burger Grill app and registering between April 26 - June 25, 2024.

1Based on Daily Meal’s survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp!, and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023)

*Offer for a free Chicken Club only valid with a $2 minimum purchase. Must be a CharClub (a.k.a. Chicken Club Club) member to redeem. For a limited time only while supplies last.

**Winners will receive a $600 gift card equivalent to the approximate cost of 52 Chicken Clubs at participating restaurants.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger, tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill, and youtube.com/habittube.

About The Habit Burger Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. The Habit Burger Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0301eee8-05cf-415a-b90f-bf659ce50558

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a871bddd-aba4-47dc-a103-d39fccd26d34



