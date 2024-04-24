Submit Release
Stock Yards Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings of $25.9 Million or $0.88 Per Diluted Share

Results Highlighted by Steady Loan Growth and Solid Asset Quality

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings of $25.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. This compares to net income of $29.0 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Steady loan growth, strong asset quality and robust non-interest income generation contributed to first quarter operating results.

                       
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q24
 		  4Q23
 		  1Q23
Net income $ 25,887     $ 23,944     $    29,048  
Net income per share, diluted           0.88               0.82               0.99  
                       
Net interest income $         60,070     $         62,016     $         63,072  
Provision for credit losses(1)   1,425       6,046       2,625  
Non-interest income   23,271       24,417       22,047  
Non-interest expenses   48,961       50,013       45,314  
                       
Net interest margin   3.20 %     3.25 %     3.59 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   58.68 %     57.80 %     53.13 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.36 %     8.09 %     7.74 %
Annualized return on average assets(4)   1.28 %     1.17 %     1.55 %
Annualized return on average equity(4)   12.09 %     11.62 %     15.15 %
       


“It was a great start of the year for us, with steady loan growth, solid asset quality metrics, and diversified non-interest income streams contributing to first quarter 2024 results,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased $607 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, $79 million of which was generated during the first quarter of this year. We continue to see broad-based loan demand from our customers throughout our markets.

“Strong non-interest income once again propelled our operating results for the first quarter of 2024. Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) posted another record quarter, benefiting from strong equity market performance, coupled with net new business growth and a record $7.50 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) at quarter end. Strong card income, treasury management and record brokerage fees, driven by increased demand and customer expansion, served to cap off a strong first quarter,” Hillebrand continued. “While our net interest margin contracted 5 basis points over the linked quarter, as the increase in cost of funds continued to outpace the growth in yields on earning assets, the pace of net interest margin contraction has begun to moderate. We anticipate net interest margin compression will stabilize during the second quarter of 2024, and we are currently projecting net interest margin expansion before the end of the year.”

At March 31, 2024, the Company had $8.12 billion in assets, $5.85 billion in loans and $6.61 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 72 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint that provides significant growth opportunities in both the banking and WM&T arenas.

Key factors contributing to the first quarter of 2024 results included:

  • Total loans increased $607 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, while growing $79 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter. The yield earned on loans increased to 5.95% for the first quarter of 2024, benefiting from interest rate expansion, and to a slightly lesser extent, average balance growth.
  • Deposit balances declined $62 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter, as non-interest bearing demand accounts contracted $68 million, or 4%. The fourth quarter of each year reflects elevated cash levels consistent with the seasonal increase in public funds.
  • Costs of funds expansion continued to outpace earning asset yield growth during the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income declined $3.0 million, or 5%, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter a year ago, with net interest margin compressing 39 bps to 3.20%. On the linked quarter, net interest income declined $1.9 million, or 3%, while net interest margin contracted 5 bps to 3.20%, representing the slowest pace of margin contraction since the first quarter of 2023.
  • While credit quality remains stable in comparison to traditional metrics, credit loss expense on loans(1) of $1.2 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2024. Despite modest loan growth and annual CECL model methodology updates, credit loss expense on loans benefited from a slightly improving unemployment forecast, net recoveries and a reduction in specific reserves.
  • Non-interest income increased $1.2 million, or 6%, over the first quarter of 2023. WM&T income expanded $1.2 million, or 13%, to a record $10.8 million, benefitting from strong quarterly fees, improved market conditions and net new business expansion. Treasury management fees once again experienced double digit growth, increasing $307,000, or 13% over the last 12 months. While card and brokerage income combined to increase $311,000, other non-interest income declined $576,000 over the first quarter of 2023, as the Company elected to strategically exit its insurance captive in late 2023.
  • Total non-interest expenses increased $3.6 million, or 8%, during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses associated with employee growth, annual merit increases and elevated health insurance claims activity. Overall, non-interest expenses generally remained in line with management expectations.
  • Tangible common equity per share(3) was $22.50 at March 31, 2024, compared to $21.95 at December 31, 2023, and $19.66 at March 31, 2023. Over the past several quarters, tangible common equity and tangible book value have been impacted by the volatile interest rate market and corresponding impact on accumulated other comprehensive income/loss, primarily as a result of changes in unrealized losses in the available for sale debt securities portfolio, which has a current weighted average life of 5.0 years.

Hillebrand concluded, “In March 2024, S&P Global Market Intelligence once again recognized Stock Yards as one of the Top 50 Best Performing Community Banks with total assets between $3 and $10 billion at the end of 2023. The rankings assess the performance of banking institutions based on returns, growth and funding, while placing a premium on balance sheet strength and risk profile. This recognition showcases the dedication and commitment of our employees and the unmatched service to our communities we operate in.”

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2024 Compared with First Quarter 2023

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, decreased by $3.0 million, or 5%, to $60.1 million. While strong organic loan growth has boosted net interest income over the past 12 months, the cost of interest bearing liabilities more than offset the increase in interest income.

  • Total interest income increased by $17.1 million, or 21%, to $96.5 million.
    • Interest income and fees on loans increased $17.1 million, or 25%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $572 million, or 11%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 61 basis points over the past 12 months to 5.95%.
    • Interest income on securities decreased $783,000, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. While average securities balances have declined $176 million, or 10%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities remained steady at 2.07%. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and pay downs have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.
    • Average overnight funds increased $13.2 million quarter over prior year quarter, with interest income increasing $515,000, or 33% consistent with the increase in the Federal Funds Target Rate.
  • Total interest expense increased $20.1 million to $36.5 million, as the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 127 basis points to 2.65%. For the fourth consecutive linked quarter end, the pace of expansion of total interest bearing liability costs has slowed.
    • Interest expense on deposits increased $18.4 million over the past 12 months, as the overall cost of interest bearing deposits increased to 2.53% in the first quarter of 2024 from 1.22% in the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense expansion was spread over the majority of categories, with time deposits expanding the most at $7.9 million.
    • Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances totaled $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2023.

For the first quarter of 2024, consistent with modest loan growth, a slight improvement in unemployment projections, net recoveries, specific reserve reductions and other factors within the CECL allowance model, the Company recorded $1.2 million in credit loss expense(1) for loans. In addition, the Company recorded $250,000 expense for off balance sheet exposures associated with expansion of Construction & Land Development and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lines of credit (increased availability). For the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $2.3 million in credit loss expense for loans and $375,000 provision expense for off balance sheet exposures. In addition, the Bank recorded $1.4 million in specific reserves for one large relationship during the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income increased $1.2 million, or 6%, to $23.3 million.

  • WM&T income ended the first quarter of 2024 at a record $10.8 million, increasing $1.2 million, or 13%, over the first quarter of 2023. WM&T income benefited significantly from strong first quarter equity market performance, coupled with quarterly fees collected. WM&T AUM expanded $732 million, or 11%, over the past 12 months to a record $7.50 billion at quarter end.
  • Treasury management fees increased $307,000, or 13%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, driven by strong transaction volume, organic growth, modified fee schedules, strong foreign exchange income, new product sales and continued expansion of existing relationships.
  • Card income increased $200,000, or 4%, over the first quarter of 2023, driven by transaction volume and increased interchange income.
  • Other non-interest income declined $576,000 over the first quarter of 2023, as the Company elected to strategically exit its insurance captive in late 2023.

Non-interest expenses increased $3.6 million, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, to $49.0 million.

  • Compensation expense increased $2.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2023, consistent with the increase in full time equivalent employees and annual merit-based salary increases.
  • Employee benefits increased $823,000, or 16%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily attributed to elevated health insurance claim activity and higher 401(k) matching and payroll tax expenses.
  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $229,000, or 6%, over the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the relocation of all WM&T employees to a consolidated central location.
  • Technology and communication expenses, which include computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $818,000, or 19%, consistent with compliance related software upgrades, customer expansion and increased transaction activity.
  • Card processing expense increased $327,000, consistent with higher interchange processing.
  • Legal and professional fees increased $318,000 compared to the first quarter of 2023, led by increased compliance-related consulting in preparation for expanded regulatory oversight in conjunction with future growth in total assets and higher collection related legal expenses.
  • Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships declined $323,000 compared to the first quarter of 2023. Effective January 1, 2024, the Bank adopted ASU 2023-02 and began booking tax credit amortization expense for all income tax credit projects as a component of tax expense via the proportional amortization method.
  • Other non-interest expenses declined $284,000, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Company’s strategic decision to exit its insurance captive in late 2023.

Financial Condition – March 31, 2024 Compared with March 31, 2023

Total assets increased $455 million, or 6%, year over year to $8.12 billion.

Total loans increased $607 million, or 12%, to $5.85 billion, with the commercial real estate, residential real estate and C&I portfolio expanding 12%, 15% and 7%, respectively. In addition to the strong growth, the Company has benefitted from the higher rate environment that has generally slowed loan payoff activity. Total line of credit usage was 38.9% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 41.1% as of March 31, 2023, driven by strong line production and generally slow utilization. C&I line of credit usage was 27.3% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 30.5% as of March 31, 2023.

Total investment securities decreased $221 million, or 14%, year over year. The overall portfolio yield was 2.07% for the first quarter of 2024, which was unchanged from the first quarter of 2023. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.

Total deposits increased $252 million, or 4%, over the past 12 months, led by interest bearing demand, money market and time deposit expansion, which was partially offset by a decline in non-interest bearing demand deposits.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $348,000. This compares to $108,000 in net charge offs during the first quarter of 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $14 million, or 0.24% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2024, compared to $18 million, or 0.35% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.38% at March 31, 2024 compared to 1.44% at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets(3) was 10.77% and the tangible common equity ratio(3) was 8.36% at March 31, 2024, compared to 10.36% and 7.74% at March 31, 2023, respectively.

In February 2024, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend was paid April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2024.

No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2024 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2023

Net interest margin declined 5 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.20%, as cost of funds growth continued to outpace earning asset yield growth.

Net interest income decreased $1.9 million, or 3%, over the prior quarter to $60.1 million.

  • Total interest income increased $1.3 million, or 1%, led by the increase in interest income on loans.
    • Interest income and fees on loans increased $3.1 million, or 4%, over the linked quarter. Average loans increased $133 million, or 2%, and the corresponding yield earned increased 16 basis points over the linked quarter to 5.95%.
  • Average overnight funds decreased $105 million over the linked quarter with interest income decreasing $1.4 million. The fourth quarter of each year reflects elevated cash levels consistent with the seasonal increase in public funds.
  • Total interest expense increased $3.3 million, or 10%, led by a $2.2 million, or 7%, increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

The Company recorded $1.4 million in provision for credit losses(1) during the first quarter of 2024, which included a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and $250,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $6.0 million in provision for credit losses, which included a $5.8 million provision for credit losses on loans and $275,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. Provision for credit loss expense on loans in the fourth quarter of 2023 was inclusive of $4.7 million in charge-offs, with $4.1 million attributed to one C&I relationship.

Non-interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 5%, on the linked quarter, primarily due to several non-recurring items that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • Total interest WM&T income expanded $672,000, or 7%, consistent with market expansion and net new business growth.
  • Card income declined $692,000, or 13%, as the fourth quarter of 2023 included $605,000 in annual debit card processor incentives.
  • Visa Class B stock was sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in a non-recurring gain of $487,000.
  • Swap fee income declined $387,000 on the linked quarter.
  • OREO related sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 generated a $207,000 gain.

Non-interest expenses decreased $1.1 million, or 2%, to $49.0 million, as a decrease in compensation expense and lower consulting expenses more than off-set an increases in employee benefits and net occupancy expense. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $1.9 million of total additional pre-tax expense recorded related to an executive retirement agreement and the relocation of all WM&T employees to a consolidated central location.

Financial Condition – March 31, 2024 Compared with December 31, 2023

Total assets decreased $47 million on the linked quarter to $8.12 billion.

Total loans expanded $79 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in nearly every category, with the commercial real estate loan portfolio leading the growth. Total line of credit usage was 38.9% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 39.2% as of December 31, 2023, driven by strong production. C&I line of credit usage was 27.3% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 28.6% as of December 31, 2023.

Total deposits decreased $62 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter primarily due to seasonal public funds runoff totaling $36 million. Non-interest bearing demand accounts contracted $68 million, or 4%, as the Company’s deposit mix continues to shift to interest bearing accounts.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.12 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:   T. Clay Stinnett
Executive Vice President,
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
(502) 625-0890


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
Income Statement Data   2024   2023
                 
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)   $ 60,167     $  63,245  
Interest income:                
Loans   $  85,840     $  68,787  
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks     2,096       1,581  
Mortgage loans held for sale     31       41  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     468       165  
Investment securities     8,110       8,893  
Total interest income     96,545       79,467  
Interest expense:                
Deposits     31,866       13,499  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     931       456  
Federal funds purchased     136       177  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,997       1,734  
Subordinated debentures     545       529  
Total interest expense     36,475       16,395  
Net interest income     60,070       63,072  
Provision for credit losses (1)     1,425       2,625  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     58,645       60,447  
Non-interest income:                
Wealth management and trust services     10,771       9,527  
Deposit service charges     2,136       2,149  
Debit and credit card income     4,682       4,482  
Treasury management fees     2,625       2,318  
Mortgage banking income     948       1,038  
Net investment product sales commissions and fees     865       754  
Bank owned life insurance     588       549  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment     -       (2 )
Other     656       1,232  
Total non-interest income     23,271       22,047  
Non-interest expenses:                
Compensation     24,221       21,896  
Employee benefits     5,876       5,053  
Net occupancy and equipment     3,670       3,899  
Technology and communication     5,069       4,251  
Debit and credit card processing     1,746       1,419  
Marketing and business development     1,075       1,095  
Postage, printing and supplies     926       874  
Legal and professional     1,115       797  
FDIC insurance     1,112       1,135  
Capital and deposit based taxes     630       639  
Intangible amortization     1,052       1,180  
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships     -       323  
Other     2,469       2,753  
Total non-interest expenses     48,961       45,314  
Income before income tax expense     32,955       37,180  
Income tax expense     7,068       8,132  
Net income   $ 25,887     $  29,048  
                 
Net income per share - Basic   $  0.89     $  1.00  
Net income per share - Diluted     0.88       0.99  
Cash dividend declared per share     0.30       0.29  
                 
Weighted average shares - Basic     29,250       29,178  
Weighted average shares - Diluted     29,361       29,365  
                 
    March 31,
Balance Sheet Data   2024   2023
                 
Investment securities   $  1,379,212     $  1,600,603  
Loans     5,849,715       5,243,104  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     80,897       75,673  
Total assets     8,123,128       7,667,648  
Non-interest bearing deposits     1,481,217       1,845,302  
Interest bearing deposits     5,127,863       4,511,893  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     200,000       275,000  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (95,054 )     (100,943 )
Stockholders' equity     874,711       794,368  
                 
Total shares outstanding     29,393       29,324  
Book value per share (3)   $  29.76     $  27.09  
Tangible common equity per share (3)     22.50       19.66  
Market value per share     48.91       55.14  
                 
                 
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
                 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
Average Balance Sheet Data   2024   2023
                 
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $  153,990     $  140,831  
Mortgage loans held for sale     4,629       6,460  
Investment securities     1,578,401       1,754,620  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     21,121       15,496  
Loans     5,808,924       5,236,879  
Total interest earning assets     7,567,065       7,154,286  
Total assets     8,153,364       7,579,439  
Non-interest bearing deposits     1,500,602       1,878,307  
Interest bearing deposits     5,058,743       4,480,151  
Total deposits     6,559,345       6,358,458  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     164,979       122,049  
Federal funds purchased     10,161       16,243  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     274,451       163,056  
Subordinated debentures     26,794       26,408  
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,535,128       4,807,907  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (95,747 )     (106,763 )
Total stockholders' equity     861,029       777,555  
                 
Performance Ratios                
Annualized return on average assets (4)     1.28 %     1.55 %
Annualized return on average equity (4)     12.09 %     15.15 %
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent     3.20 %     3.59 %
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent     27.89 %     25.85 %
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)     58.68 %     53.13 %
                 
Capital Ratios                
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)     10.77 %     10.36 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)     8.36 %     7.74 %
Average stockholders' equity to average assets     10.56 %     10.26 %
Total risk-based capital     12.69 %     12.91 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital     11.11 %     11.30 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital     11.49 %     11.73 %
Leverage     9.82 %     9.56 %
                 
Loan Segmentation                
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   $  1,609,483     $  1,467,780  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     931,973       805,417  
Commercial and industrial     1,293,696       1,214,779  
Residential real estate - owner occupied     723,234       620,417  
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied     360,958       322,748  
Construction and land development     532,183       439,673  
Home equity lines of credit     212,443       200,933  
Consumer     145,022       136,412  
Leases     16,619       13,207  
Credit cards     24,104       21,738  
Total loans and leases   $  5,849,715     $  5,243,104  
                 
Asset Quality Data                
Non-accrual loans   $  13,984     $  17,389  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty     -       -  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing     106       894  
Total non-performing loans     14,090       18,283  
Other real estate owned     10       677  
Total non-performing assets   $  14,100     $  18,960  
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.24 %     0.35 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.17 %     0.25 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.38 %     1.44 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans     1.39 %     1.45 %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans     574 %     414 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $  348     $  (108 )
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)     0.01 %     0.00 %
                 

 

                     
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)             
First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release             
                     
    Quarterly Comparison
Income Statement Data   3/31/24   12/31/23   9/30/23   6/30/23   3/31/23
                                         
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)   $ 60,167     $ 62,112     $ 61,437     $ 61,074     $ 63,245  
Net interest income   $ 60,070     $ 62,016     $ 61,315     $ 60,929     $ 63,072  
Provision for credit losses (1)     1,425       6,046       2,775       2,350       2,625  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     58,645       55,970       58,540       58,579       60,447  
Non-interest income:                                        
Wealth management and trust services     10,771       10,099       10,030       10,146       9,527  
Deposit service charges     2,136       2,244       2,272       2,201       2,149  
Debit and credit card income     4,682       5,374       4,870       4,712       4,482  
Treasury management fees     2,625       2,531       2,635       2,549       2,318  
Mortgage banking income     948       823       814       1,030       1,038  
Loss on sale of securities     -       (44 )     -       -       -  
Net investment product sales commissions and fees     865       860       791       800       754  
Bank owned life insurance     588       576       569       559       549  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment     -       (105 )     302       (225 )     (2 )
Other     656       2,059       613       1,088       1,232  
Total non-interest income     23,271       24,417       22,896       22,860       22,047  
Non-interest expenses:                                        
Compensation     24,221       24,494       23,379       22,107       21,896  
Employee benefits     5,876       3,829       4,508       5,061       5,053  
Net occupancy and equipment     3,670       5,150       3,821       3,514       3,899  
Technology and communication     5,069       4,612       4,236       4,219       4,251  
Debit and credit card processing     1,746       1,719       1,637       1,706       1,419  
Marketing and business development     1,075       1,754       1,357       1,784       1,095  
Postage, printing and supplies     926       903       938       889       874  
Legal and professional     1,115       1,293       1,049       819       797  
FDIC insurance     1,112       1,060       937       779       1,135  
Capital and deposit based taxes     630       601       629       607       639  
Intangible amortization     1,052       1,167       1,167       1,172       1,180  
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships     -       324       323       324       323  
Other     2,469       3,107       2,721       2,819       2,753  
Total non-interest expenses     48,961       50,013       46,702       45,800       45,314  
Income before income tax expense     32,955       30,374       34,734       35,639       37,180  
Income tax expense     7,068       6,430       7,642       7,975       8,132  
Net income   $ 25,887     $ 23,944     $ 27,092     $ 27,664     $ 29,048  
                                         
                                         
Net income per share - Basic   $ 0.89     $ 0.82     $ 0.93     $ 0.95     $ 1.00  
Net income per share - Diluted     0.88       0.82       0.92       0.94       0.99  
Cash dividend declared per share     0.30       0.30       0.30       0.29       0.29  
                                         
Weighted average shares - Basic     29,250       29,226       29,223       29,223       29,178  
Weighted average shares - Diluted     29,361       29,331       29,336       29,340       29,365  
                                         
    Quarterly Comparison
Balance Sheet Data   3/31/24   12/31/23   9/30/23   6/30/23   3/31/23
                                         
Cash and due from banks   $ 71,676     $ 94,466     $ 79,538     $ 111,126     $ 87,922  
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks     88,547       171,493       113,499       103,204       229,076  
Mortgage loans held for sale     6,462       6,056       6,535       7,069       6,397  
Investment securities     1,379,212       1,471,016       1,465,453       1,542,753       1,600,603  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     24,675       16,236       26,241       27,366       23,226  
Loans     5,849,715       5,771,038       5,617,084       5,418,609       5,243,104  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     80,897       79,374       78,075       77,710       75,673  
Goodwill     194,074       194,074       194,074       194,074       194,074  
Total assets     8,123,128       8,170,102       7,903,430       7,732,552       7,667,648  
Non-interest bearing deposits     1,481,217       1,548,624       1,714,918       1,766,132       1,845,302  
Interest bearing deposits     5,127,863       5,122,124       4,687,889       4,442,248       4,511,893  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     162,528       152,991       113,894       138,347       104,578  
Federal funds purchased     9,961       12,852       11,518       11,646       14,745  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     200,000       200,000       350,000       400,000       275,000  
Subordinated debentures     26,806       26,740       26,641       26,541       26,442  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (95,054 )     (92,798 )     (127,905 )     (107,416 )     (100,943 )
Stockholders' equity     874,711       858,103       806,918       808,082       794,368  
                                         
Total shares outstanding     29,393       29,329       29,323       29,323       29,324  
Book value per share (3)   $ 29.76     $ 29.26     $ 27.52     $ 27.56     $ 27.09  
Tangible common equity per share (3)     22.50       21.95       20.17       20.17       19.66  
Market value per share     48.91       51.49       39.29       45.37       55.14  
                                         
Capital Ratios                                        
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)     10.77 %     10.50 %     10.21 %     10.45 %     10.36 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)     8.36 %     8.09 %     7.69 %     7.87 %     7.74 %
Average stockholders' equity to average assets     10.56 %     10.07 %     10.39 %     10.53 %     10.26 %
Total risk-based capital     12.69 %     12.56 %     12.71 %     12.78 %     12.91 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital     11.11 %     11.04 %     11.17 %     11.20 %     11.30 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital     11.49 %     11.43 %     11.57 %     11.61 %     11.73 %
Leverage     9.82 %     9.62 %     9.80 %     9.83 %     9.56 %
                                         
                                         
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                       
First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release                       
                     
    Quarterly Comparison
Average Balance Sheet Data   3/31/24   12/31/23   9/30/23   6/30/23   3/31/23
                                         
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 153,990     $ 258,950     $ 124,653     $ 131,958     $ 140,831  
Mortgage loans held for sale     4,629       5,305       7,112       8,420       6,460  
Investment securities     1,578,401       1,618,799       1,659,888       1,719,045       1,754,620  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     21,121       20,519       27,290       25,074       15,496  
Loans     5,808,924       5,676,193       5,486,262       5,286,597       5,236,879  
Total interest earning assets     7,567,065       7,579,766       7,305,205       7,171,094       7,154,286  
Total assets     8,153,364       8,116,569       7,805,154       7,594,901       7,579,439  
Non-interest bearing deposits     1,500,602       1,663,962       1,731,724       1,781,338       1,878,307  
Interest bearing deposits     5,058,743       5,025,240       4,509,411       4,414,599       4,480,151  
Total deposits     6,559,345       6,689,202       6,241,135       6,195,937       6,358,458  
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase     164,979       130,148       127,063       113,051       122,049  
Federal funds purchased     10,161       13,606       11,776       13,602       16,243  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     274,451       205,435       401,630       348,352       163,056  
Subordinated debentures     26,794       26,706       26,606       26,508       26,408  
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,535,128       5,401,135       5,076,486       4,916,112       4,807,907  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (95,747 )     (125,843 )     (112,329 )     (102,970 )     (106,763 )
Total stockholders' equity     861,029       817,682       810,710       799,886       777,555  
                                         
Performance Ratios                                        
Annualized return on average assets (4)     1.28 %     1.17 %     1.38 %     1.46 %     1.55 %
Annualized return on average equity (4)     12.09 %     11.62 %     13.26 %     13.87 %     15.15 %
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent     3.20 %     3.25 %     3.34 %     3.42 %     3.59 %
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent     27.89 %     28.22 %     27.15 %     27.24 %     25.85 %
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)     58.68 %     57.80 %     55.38 %     54.57 %     53.13 %
                                         
Loans Segmentation                                        
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   $ 1,609,483     $ 1,561,689     $
 1,557,977     $ 1,527,453     $ 1,467,780  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     931,973       907,424       896,522       825,026       805,417  
Commercial and industrial     1,293,696       1,307,128       1,251,027       1,233,642       1,214,779  
Residential real estate - owner occupied     723,234       708,893       696,162       664,870       620,417  
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied     360,958       358,715       349,624       337,961       322,748  
Construction and land development     532,183       531,324       480,120       451,324       439,673  
Home equity lines of credit     212,443       211,390       203,184       202,574       200,933  
Consumer     145,022       145,340       143,703       139,602       136,412  
Leases     16,619       15,503       14,710       13,967       13,207  
Credit cards     24,104       23,632       24,055       22,190       21,738  
Total loans and leases   $ 5,849,715     $ 5,771,038     $ 5,617,084     $ 5,418,609     $ 5,243,104  
                                         
Asset Quality Data                                        
Non-accrual loans   $ 13,984     $ 19,058     $ 17,227     $ 17,364     $ 17,389  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty     -       -       -       -       -  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing     106       110       1       437       894  
Total non-performing loans     14,090       19,168       17,228       17,801       18,283  
Other real estate owned     10       10       427       677       677  
Total non-performing assets   $ 14,100     $ 19,178     $ 17,655     $ 18,478     $ 18,960  
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.24 %     0.33 %     0.31 %     0.33 %     0.35 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.17 %     0.23 %     0.22 %     0.24 %     0.25 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.38 %     1.38 %     1.39 %     1.43 %     1.44 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans     1.39 %     1.40 %     1.42 %     1.47 %     1.45 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans     574 %     414 %     453 %     437 %     414 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ 348     $ (4,472 )   $ (1,935 )   $ (113 )   $ (108 )
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)     0.01 %     -0.08     -0.04 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
                                         
Other Information                                        
Total assets under management (in millions)   $ 7,496     $ 7,160     $ 6,670     $ 6,976     $ 6,764  
Full-time equivalent employees     1,062       1,075       1,056       1,056       1,028  
                                         
(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:
                     
(in thousands)   3/31/24   12/31/23   9/30/23   6/30/23   3/31/23
Provision for credit losses - loans   $ 1,175     $ 5,771     $ 2,300     $ 2,150     $ 2,250  
Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures     250       275       475       200       375  
Total provision for credit losses   $ 1,425     $ 6,046     $ 2,775     $ 2,350     $ 2,625  
                     
(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.
 
(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:
 
    Quarterly Comparison
(In thousands, except per share data)   3/31/24   12/31/23   9/30/23   6/30/23   3/31/23
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)   $ 874,711     $ 858,103     $ 806,918     $ 808,082     $ 794,368  
Less: Goodwill     (194,074 )     (194,074 )     (194,074 )     (194,074 )     (194,074 )
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles     (19,252 )     (20,304 )     (21,471 )     (22,638 )     (23,810 )
Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)   $ 661,385     $ 643,725     $ 591,373     $ 591,370     $ 576,484  
                     
Total assets - GAAP (b)   $ 8,123,128     $ 8,170,102     $ 7,903,430     $ 7,732,552     $ 7,667,648  
Less: Goodwill     (194,074 )     (194,074 )     (194,074 )     (194,074 )     (194,074 )
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles     (19,252 )     (20,304 )     (21,471 )     (22,638 )     (23,810 )
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)   $ 7,909,802     $ 7,955,724     $ 7,687,885     $ 7,515,840     $ 7,449,764  
                     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)     10.77 %     10.50 %     10.21 %     10.45 %     10.36 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)     8.36 %     8.09 %     7.69 %     7.87 %     7.74 %
                                         
Total shares outstanding (e)     29,393       29,329       29,323       29,323       29,324  
                                         
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)   $ 29.76     $ 29.26     $ 27.52     $ 27.56     $ 27.09  
Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)     22.50       21.95       20.17       20.17       19.66  
                                         
(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity. 
 
(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income.
 
(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.

 


