Keiretsu Forum Sponsors Quix Labs at the Innovation Funders Showcase During Angel Capital Association's Annual Summit

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas regions proudly announce their sponsorship of Quix Labs at the upcoming Innovation Funders Showcase during the 2024 Angel Capital Association (ACA) Summit. This event marks a significant step for Quix Labs' to secure additional funding to accelerate the rollout of their revolutionary tobacco free vape solution in the UK with plans to soon expand into the EU and then the US, thereby advancing their mission to dramatically decrease smoking and nicotine dependencies for young adults.



Pioneering a Smoke-and-Nicotine-Free Future

Founded during the height of the pandemic, Quix Labs has rapidly become a beacon of innovation in smoking alternative technology. With a mission spearheaded by a visionary founder and bolstered by seasoned medical professionals, Quix Labs has developed Quixotic, a groundbreaking reusable vaping device designed to be the last vape its users will ever need.

Quixotic: The Vape Designed to Be Your Last

Quixotic operates with Q-Pods, which are available in four different nicotine strengths, tapering down to zero, offering users a tailored approach in their journey to become nicotine free. Approved and introduced in the UK in Q1 2024, this device is the first of its kind to offer such a wide range of nicotine options in a single, cost and user-friendly solution. Now with approvals for sale in the UK and EU, and availability both online and in pharmacies, Quixotic is poised to set new standards in the industry.

Backed by Prominent Investors

Quix Labs' journey has been supported by members of Keiretsu Forum, AJM Venture Group, and a family office in Long Island, showcasing a strong backing from reputable investment entities.

A Commitment to Innovation and Partnership

"Supporting Quix Labs at the ACA Summit underscores our commitment to fostering innovative solutions that promise not only return on investment but also a profound societal impact," stated Howard Lubert, Area President, Keiretsu Forum. "We are excited to showcase their potential to our extensive network of angel investors."

The ACA Summit, scheduled to take place in Columbus, Ohio from May 13-15, 2024, promises to be a pivotal event for networking, investment opportunities, and showcasing groundbreaking technologies.

About Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas

Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 34 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more!

About Quix Labs

Quix Labs is a consumer health startup that partners with pharmacies and stop smoking services to educate and provide smokers with smoking alternative technology (SAT). The product is a reusable vaporization device that delivers to the consumer a tobacco-free nicotine with four strengths tapering down to zero. The company is revenue-generating and has initially launched with a pilot in the United Kingdom.

Quix Labs launched in 2023 off the heals of seeing the emerging new market of nicotine cessation after the rise in use of smokeless nicotine products. The founding team includes multi-time founders and over 50 years of experience in smoking cessation.

