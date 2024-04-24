PMMC Launches "Executive Edge Webinar Series" to Enrich and Empower Healthcare Leaders
Join the first webinar in the series: April 25th, 1:30pm EST: Driving a Culture of Innovation
With the rapidly changing healthcare landscape, it's refreshing for leaders to look outside of their industry and connect with executives in other fields who share common pain points.”CHARLOTTE, NC, US, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PMMC, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new "Executive Edge Webinar Series.” Created to empower C-Suite executives in hospitals and healthcare systems, this hosted series will provide valuable insights and information covering topics that inspire conversations on innovation, the rise of consumerism today, employee engagement and strategic planning.
— Robby Shaul, President of PMMC
"With the rapidly changing healthcare landscape, it's refreshing for leaders to look outside of their industry and connect with executives in other fields who share common pain points,” said Robby Shaul, President of PMMC. "Our 'Executive Edge Webinar Series' provides the opportunity to learn from other thought leaders, to help drive positive change within their organizations."
The Executive Edge Series will cover a wide range of topics on the minds of leaders today:
● Driving a Culture of Innovation: How to keep the innovation engine running with transferable tactics to keep innovation at the forefront of a long-term strategy.
● Putting Consumerism to Work for You: Insights on meeting the needs and expectations of today's healthcare consumers.
● Engaging Employees for the Long run: Strategies for attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive market.
The "Executive Edge Webinar Series" is open to healthcare executives, administrators, and professionals in leadership positions within hospitals and healthcare systems.
For more information and to register for the first webinar in the series
April 25th, 1:30pm EST: Driving a Culture of Innovation with David Zerfoss, former President of Husqvarna Professional Products North America, and current Master Chair for Vistage Worldwide, Inc.
About Preferred Medical Marketing Corporation (PMMC)
Sherri Johnson
The Content Shop
Sherri@thecontentshop.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn