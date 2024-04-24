Squamish Search & Rescue Selects Draganfly as UAV Solutions Provider, Advancing Lifesaving Operations
Squamish, BC., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer is pleased to announce a memorandum of understanding with Squamish Search and Rescue (SSAR), pursuant to which Draganfly will serve as SSAR’s UAV solutions partner.
SSAR is one of the busiest Search and Rescue organizations in Canada serving one of the world's busiest outdoor parks and wildlife areas and responding to 126 calls in 2023. The team specializes in search and rescue operations on land and inland waters, as well as providing wilderness public safety and emergency services in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada. Through joint proof-of-concept and field training exercises to begin in Spring 2024, Draganfly and SSAR will explore deploying UAV solutions to extend SSAR capabilities, eventually facilitating more efficient and impactful operations.
Specifically, Draganfly will provide SSAR with expert training, cutting-edge equipment, and specialized solutions to meet SSAR's specific operational requirements. SSAR and Draganfly will explore integrated continuous testing of equipment and operation procedures to meet the ever-demanding specialized SSAR operations. This work will enhance the Commander 3XL’s utility in various search and rescue training scenarios, further expanding its operational capabilities. This work is designed to validate the potential impact of UAV technology in critical rescue operations as SSAR moves towards operationalizing UAV use in both search and rescue settings. It will help ensure that aid can be available swiftly and efficiently to those in urgent need, regardless of the terrain or accessibility challenges rescue teams face.
"This is an important first step in further developing SSAR’s UAV capabilities," said Lianne Girard, Director of Technology, Squamish Search and Rescue. "We are eager to explore how Draganfly's advanced solutions and comprehensive training could improve operational effectiveness and outcomes."
"We are honoured to have been selected as the UAV solutions provider for Squamish Search & Rescue," said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. "This not only underscores our unwavering commitment to leveraging our advanced technology for noble and humanitarian causes but also aligns with our mission to make a significant difference in the world by saving time, money, and lives.”
