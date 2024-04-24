Submit Release
Chemomab Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will report its first quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on May 9, 2024, at 7:00 am Eastern Time.

Investors who would like to discuss the financial results or business update after the earnings release has been issued are invited to contact the company at IR@chemomab.com.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from three clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis has completed patient enrollment, with topline data expected midyear 2024. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Media and Investors:
Barbara Lindheim
Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations,
Strategic Communications
Phone: +1 917-355-9234
barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com
IR@chemomab.com


