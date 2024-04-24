MAG Announces First Quarter 2024 Production From Juanicipio

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) reports production from Juanicipio (56% / 44% Fresnillo plc (“Fresnillo”) and MAG, respectively) for the first quarter (“Q1”) ended March 31, 2024.



Q1 Highlights

Solid throughput : Juanicipio processed 325,684 tonnes of ore in Q1. Despite a routine 4 day maintenance shutdown during the quarter, Juanicipio delivered 3,980 tonnes per operating day milling performance confirming its operational efficiency and ability to quickly pick up where it left off.

: Juanicipio processed 325,684 tonnes of ore in Q1. Despite a routine 4 day maintenance shutdown during the quarter, Juanicipio delivered 3,980 tonnes per operating day milling performance confirming its operational efficiency and ability to quickly pick up where it left off. Continued strong grades : The average silver head grade for the quarter was 476 grams per tonne (“g/t”), marginally higher than the previous quarter. This, together with our robust initial reserve as outlined in the recently released technical report, further reaffirms Juanicipio’s status as a high-grade mineral deposit with significant long-term potential.

: The average silver head grade for the quarter was 476 grams per tonne (“g/t”), marginally higher than the previous quarter. This, together with our robust initial reserve as outlined in the recently released technical report, further reaffirms Juanicipio’s status as a high-grade mineral deposit with significant long-term potential. Improving recovery : Recovery for the quarter was higher than the previous quarter across all metals showcasing the ongoing operational enhancements and optimization efforts at Juanicipio.

: Recovery for the quarter was higher than the previous quarter across all metals showcasing the ongoing operational enhancements and optimization efforts at Juanicipio. Robust production and guidance on track: Juanicipio surpassed expectations with preliminary production estimates of 4.4 million silver ounces and 9,927 gold ounces in Q1.

MAG expects to release its comprehensive financial and operational results on May 14, 2024.

Comparative production highlights (100% basis):

Q1 2024 Q4 2023* % Chg Q1 2023** % Chg Tonnes processed t 325,684 346,766 -6.1% 222,023 46.7% Head grades Silver g/t 476 467 1.9% 363 31.1% Gold g/t 1.32 1.37 -3.6% 1.08 22.2% Lead % 1.35 1.35 0.0% 0.74 82.4% Zinc % 2.49 2.44 2.0% 1.44 72.9% Production Silver koz 4,445 4,505 -1.3% 2,250 97.6% Gold oz 9,927 10,591 -6.3% 6,057 63.9% Lead1 klb 8,704 9,189 -5.3% 3,201 171.9% Zinc2 klb 14,653 15,086 -2.9% 5,019 192.0%

* Includes material processed at the Saucito and Juanicipio beneficiation plants.

** Includes material processed at the Fresnillo, Saucito and Juanicipio beneficiation plants.

1 Lead recovered to lead concentrate.

2 Zinc recovered to zinc concentrate.

Compared to Q1 2023, Juanicipio's performance significantly improved reflecting the progress made since the commencement of mining ramp-up and plant commissioning in February 2023.

“Q1 continued the trend of consistent operational performance. Despite a major planned maintenance shutdown during the quarter, Juanicipio continued to demonstrate its ability to deliver strong milling rates per operational day,” said George Paspalas, MAG Silver’s President and CEO. “The quarter puts us in a great position to deliver on our 2024 guidance and with the solid foundation provided by our recently released technical report, we are well positioned for continued long-term success and growth.”

Qualified Person: All scientific or technical information in this press release is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of, or has been approved by Gary Methven, P.Eng., who is a “Qualified Person” for purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“National Instrument 43-101” or “NI 43-101”). Mr. Methven is not independent as he is Vice President, Technical Services of MAG.

About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG Silver is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Juanicipio mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world’s premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralized material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG Silver is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

