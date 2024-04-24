Asante Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (“Asante” or the “Company” CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday, April 23, 2024. A total of 288,306,101 common shares (~65% of the outstanding shares) were represented at the Meeting with all matters presented for approval by management being duly authorized and approved, as follows:



Fixing the number of Directors at nine (9);

Election of the directors as proposed in the Company's management information circular dated March 18, 2024 (the "Circular"); and

Appointment of Auditors.



Detailed Voting Results:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Fixing the Number of Directors

at Nine 276,099,224

(99.39%) 1,691,687

(0.61%) Nil Appointment of Auditors 277,549,127

(99.91%) Nil 241,784

(0.09%)



Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Bashir Akwasi Ahmed Elected 277,140,492

(99.89%) 310,749

(0.11%) Mohammad S A A Alothman Elected 268,193,707

(96.66%) 9,257,534

(3.34%) David Anthony Elected 275,547,492

(99.31%) 1,903,749

(0.69%) Malik Easah Elected 275,895,389

(99.44%) 1,555,852

(0.56%) Alex Heath Elected 268,475,492

(96.76%) 8,975,749

(3.24%) Edward Koranteng Elected 267,320,157

(96.35%) 10,131,084

(3.65%) Carsten Korch Elected 275,430,889

(99.27%) 2,020,352

(0.73%) Roger Norwich Elected 275,430,889

(99.27%) 2,020,352

(0.73%) Alexander Smirnov Elected 268,198,707

(96.67%) 9,252,534

(3.33%)



Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the Circular, are accessible under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

