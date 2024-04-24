CRN Honors Striim With a Spot on Its 2024 Big Data 100 List





PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, the Industry’s First AI-powered Intelligent Integration Platform, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company ®, included Striim on its 2024 Big Data 100 list in the Big Data Management and Integration Tools category. This annual list recognizes technology vendors committed to delivering continuous innovation across their big data portfolios in areas such as business analytics; data warehouse and data lake systems; database systems; management and integration tools; systems and platforms; and DataOps and data observability.

CRN’s Big Data 100 list is an invaluable resource for solution providers seeking best-of-breed products and services they can harness to help their customers become data-driven. The companies spotlighted on the list are providing data intelligence and analytics technology that acts as the building blocks of cutting-edge solutions that bring real-world advantages to customers.

Striim empowers teams to swiftly deliver data products that drive business value while optimizing costs. Through a unified platform powered by AI, it offers a single pane of glass for change data capture, streaming SQL, AI, and ML, streamlining processes, and accelerating the transformation of raw data into actionable insights.

“The companies honored on CRN’s 2024 Big Data 100 list are trailblazers in data-driven technologies. They demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering data intelligence, insight, and analytics tools that solution providers can use to improve business outcomes for clients,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “CRN is pleased to recognize the dedication each vendor on the 2024 list shows to empowering solution providers with innovative data tools that help them grow their businesses.”

“Striim is a market leader in the real-time data integration and streaming space, addressing revenue-impacting business decisions,” said Nadim Antar, Chief Revenue Officer of Striim. “We support customers with their mission-critical data across a wide variety of industries such as Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Travel, Logistics, and more. We’re honored to be recognized by CRN as a company that is leading the charge in helping organizations move towards a streaming data architecture.”

The 2024 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100 .

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or sign up for a free trial at https://go2.striim.com/free-trial

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

