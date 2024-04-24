Good Supply Cannabis Introduces New Signature ‘Bud Squad’ Products

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company today announced the release of new cannabis flower products added to the Good Supply® ‘Bud Squad’. Good Supply’s signature Bud Squad product campaign was created to help consumers understand the true sensory experiences and unique characteristics of the brand’s popular range of strains in addition to its flavour profiles.



Featuring timeless, hard-hitting whole flower produced for Good Supply’s new and existing fans, the latest additions to the Bud Squad include:

Melon Dream : Originating from the Muskmelon OG lineage, Melon Dream is a sativa-leaning hybrid that boasts a delightful blend of sweet, fruity, and diesel flavors. Infused with dominant terpenes including caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene, it's available in various sizes including 3.5g and 28g flower, as well as 14 x 0.5g pre-rolls for convenient consumption.





: Originating from the Muskmelon OG lineage, Melon Dream is a sativa-leaning hybrid that boasts a delightful blend of sweet, fruity, and diesel flavors. Infused with dominant terpenes including caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene, it's available in various sizes including 3.5g and 28g flower, as well as 14 x 0.5g pre-rolls for convenient consumption. Inzane in the Membrane : A potent sativa exuding refreshing citrus, pine, and tangy flavors complemented by dominant terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Available in various sizes such as 3.5g and 28g flower, as well as 14 x 0.5g pre-rolls, this strain offers a stimulating experience for Good Supply’s loyal enthusiasts.





: A potent sativa exuding refreshing citrus, pine, and tangy flavors complemented by dominant terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Available in various sizes such as 3.5g and 28g flower, as well as 14 x 0.5g pre-rolls, this strain offers a stimulating experience for Good Supply’s loyal enthusiasts. Pineapple Express: A Good Supply classic now available nationally, Pineapple Express is a sativa-leaning hybrid that gushes with citrus, floral and caramel flavours, delivering terpene-rich buds from its Trainwreck x Hawaiian cross. It’s the perfect go-to when socializing or taking it easy with friends and serves as a great strain for the cannabis enthusiast looking for exploration. Available in 3.5g, 28g flower, 14 x 0.5g pre-rolls.



Good Supply’s latest Bud Squad products are now available across Canada. For more information on where to find Good Supply, check out www.goodsupplycannabis.com .

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and has been recognized as #1 in flower, and best-selling pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic cannabis strains, innovative formats, and new flavours – we’re always up for a good time.

To learn more about Good Supply and its latest product launches, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.

Good Supply’s Sustainability Promise:

Good Supply uses 45% post-consumer recyclable content for their whole flower bags.

Embracing the mindset of ‘Green You Can Feel Good About’, and as part of their larger “Feel Good Highs” strategy, Good Supply consistently re-enforces the notion that consumers can feel good about every aspect of their cannabis purchase, from the product to the packaging that comes with it. Keep up with Good Supply’s sustainability journey as they continue to produce quality cannabis products made with environmentally conscious materials that consumers and the planet deserve.

