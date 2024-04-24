Augmedix Launches Industry’s First Fully-Automated, GenAI-Powered, Medical Documentation Product for Emergency Departments

Following incubation with HCA Healthcare EDs, Augmedix announces the general availability of Augmedix Go in emergency departments

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, today announced the general availability of Augmedix Go for emergency departments (EDs), marking the launch of the industry’s first fully-automated, generative AI (GenAI) powered medical documentation product for EDs across the country.



The launch incorporates learnings from a pilot program with HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation's leading healthcare providers. As part of the pilot, ED physicians in four HCA Healthcare hospitals utilized Augmedix Go to automate medical documentation, with the product instantaneously drafting their medical notes from patient visits.

“The work we've done on Augmedix Go in the ED demonstrates how the Augmedix team has worked to build a strong, long-term relationship with HCA Healthcare and provide us high-quality, successful deployments,” said Michael J. Schlosser, MD, MBA, FAANS, SVP, Care Transformation and Innovation, HCA Healthcare.

Augmedix Go aims to improve the patient experience at the point of care, increase productivity by improving documentation quality, reduce the cognitive burden of note taking by providers, and shorten chart closure time. The clinician feedback and data garnered from the pilot supported Augmedix Go’s ability to achieve these objectives.

“Using Augmedix allowed me to spend more time with my patients and less time in front of my computer. I was also able to essentially eliminate charting after my shift was over, which makes a huge difference,” said Veronica L. Cassese Klasko, MHSc, MMS, PA-C, physician assistant at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Augmedix’s extensive experience in acute care settings with its other products helped it to fine-tune its AI technology to address the unique challenges of clinical documentation in the ED such as multiple interactions, documenting medical decision making, re-evaluations and progress updates. The workflow in the ED requires technology that can accommodate complex conversations and a plurality of recordings capturing multiple, non-sequential interactions with a single patient. All of which occurs in a typically noisy environment.

Augmedix Go offers clinicians the option to engage with patients in a hands-free environment by pairing the mobile app, stored in their lab coat pocket, with a Bluetooth mic, to seamlessly capture patient conversations. Patients consent to the use of Augmedix at a 99% acceptance rate. Clinicians reported positive feedback on the audio capture, note quality, and AI accuracy, even in these challenging environments.

"Despite how loud it was in the ED, Augmedix got the note content right,” said Michael Borunda, M.D., ED Director at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital. “After careful review, I had no edits and was able to send my note straight to the EHR.”

Augmedix utilizes both proprietary fine-tuned large language models (LLMs) and industry-leading foundational LLMs, including Google Cloud’s MedLM ’s suite of medically-tuned models. These AI models are utilized across different specialties and sections of the note to deliver high quality medical documentation. Augmedix Go’s user interface exposes the principal steps in its note creation process to help instill trust among clinicians.

“The launch of Augmedix Go in the ED represents our unwavering commitment to develop solutions for health systems that improve their workflows. Our agility and flexible architecture, exhibited by our broad product suite and open network platform, help us address the complex and varying needs of clinicians and providers,” said Manny Krakaris, CEO of Augmedix. “We have built a sophisticated platform designed to enable clinicians to be present with their patients while trusting that Augmedix technology is doing administrative work unobtrusively in the background.”

