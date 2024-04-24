Green Thumb Continues its Florida Retail Expansion with Opening of RISE Dispensary Wesley Chapel, its 16th Florida Location, on April 26

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Wesley Chapel, the Company’s 16th retail location in Florida and 93rd nationwide, will open April 26 with special discounts and complimentary merchandise for the store’s first 150 customers. Located at 28053 Wesley Chapel Blvd., Wesley Chapel, FL 33543, the dispensary will offer medical cannabis patients a diverse collection of cannabis products, including RYTHM premium flower and full spectrum vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower and &Shine flower, pre-rolls, vapes and chews.



“We couldn’t be more excited to open our first RISE Dispensary in Pasco County, representing our 16th store in the state,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “Located right off Interstate 75 in Wesley Chapel, our newest RISE location will offer patients a highly curated selection of flower, pre-rolls, vape, concentrates, and other products from our award-winning brands RYTHM, Dogwalkers and Dr. Solomon’s.”

RISE Dispensary Wesley Chapel will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 7. The event will include special discounts, RISE and RYTHM merchandise, giveaways and a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring representatives from the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. Patients can also enjoy treats from the local Glazed and Confused food truck, including free mini donuts for the first 100 customers. Profits from the grand opening celebration will be donated to Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) , a purpose-driven nonprofit organization that provides education and programs to build a more accessible and equitable cannabis industry.

RISE Dispensary Wesley Chapel, conveniently located just off I-75, is the second RISE Dispensary to open in Florida this year, following the opening of RISE Dispensary Dunnellon in March. Green Thumb joined the Florida community in 2018 and operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead where the Company cultivates and produces its branded products. Green Thumb’s cultivation and manufacturing practices reflect the highest quality standards to ensure all its products offer a true-to-plant, consistent experience. The Company’s retail brand, RISE Dispensaries, is committed to expanding access to well-being through cannabis and making a positive impact on the communities it serves. In addition to RISE Wesley Chapel, there are 15 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including locations in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Orange, Sun City Center, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Delivery services are available to the areas surrounding RISE Dispensaries in Florida.

For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email RISEmed@gtigrows.com .

For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 93 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the expected growth of the Company. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com , including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257