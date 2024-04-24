Submit Release
Sonoco To Report First Quarter 2024 Results

HARTSVILLE, S.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”)(NYSE: SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, will announce first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the call. 

Event: Sonoco First Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast
Time: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI06b7e9e7d237419b962012d223ffc756

After registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/95xz4bah
   

About Sonoco

With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, the Company has approximately 23,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at sonoco.com.

Contact:
Lisa Weeks
843-383-7524
lisa.weeks@sonoco.com


Primary Logo

