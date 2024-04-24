Crosschq Launches Insights, First-of-its-Kind Recruiting Analytics and Quality of Hire Engine

Latest Innovation Provides Real-Time Visibility Across Multiple Sources, Democratizing Recruiting Data

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , the world's first Hiring Intelligence platform purpose-built to increase Quality of Hire, today announced the availability of Crosschq Insights, a first-of-its-kind recruiting analytics and Quality of Hire engine. Insights empowers recruiting teams by allowing them to pull data from multiple sources into a single dashboard, offering a more comprehensive and controlled look at the hiring process.

Whereas most recruiting teams rely exclusively on data from their ATS, Crosschq Insights makes it possible to incorporate data from additional sources, such as HRIS, HRMS, reference check solutions, candidate surveys and more, through integrations or uploads. Once the data is in the Crosschq Insights system, recruiters have the option to use drag-and-drop templates or create custom analyses. This enables recruiting teams to visualize and measure against specific goals and adjust campaigns as needed. Crosschq Insights also promotes the democratization of data, providing access to relevant stakeholders in real-time to ensure consistent alignment.

Crosschq CEO Michael Fitzsimmons shared, “Historically, recruiters have had to rely on point solutions to capture individual aspects of hiring, leaving them with a fragmented view of their efforts. Crosschq Insights brings all the pieces together so recruiting teams can pull – and share – reports in minutes, not months.”

Fitzsimmons continued, “With that direct line of sight, recruiters can see what’s happening in terms of high-level metrics like time to hire and offer acceptance rate or drill down to determine more complicated factors like Quality of Hire based on candidate experience. Crosschq Insights offers a one-stop shop for talent acquisition analytics, taking this critical information from tactical to actionable.”

Industry analyst and CEO of HRU Technical Resources Tim Sackett, SHRM-SCP, commented, “Crosschq Insights represents a big step forward from a data maturity perspective. Before, with only one data source, recruiters saw only one part of the story. That meant they could only react to what was in front of them. Crosschq Insights changes that game, unlocking access to meaningful talent acquisition data.”

To learn more about Crosschq, please visit https://www.crosschq.com .

About Crosschq

Crosschq is the world's first operating system purpose-built for Hiring Intelligence. The company provides talent-driven organizations with an integrated data and listening platform to optimize all aspects of hiring and continuously improve Quality of Hire. Powered by the Crosschq Intelligence Cloud™, which uses AI and machine learning to rapidly process millions of pre-hire and post-hire data points, Crosschq gives enterprises a reliable, on-demand solution for collaborating and taking action on hiring insights. Crosschq's customers include Allegis, Deloitte, Dish Networks, Pinterest and WPP, among others. Crosschq is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Okta, Rocketship VC, Salesforce, SAP and Tiger Global. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Elena Arney elena@crosschq.com