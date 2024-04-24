Wabash Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Quarterly revenue of $515 million ; slightly below expectations on slower customer pickups

Operating income of $30 million with operating margin of 5.7%

Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.39

Total backlog of $1.8B, new order bookings continued during Q1

2024 EPS outlook maintained at $2.00 to $2.50 as Q1 shipment delays to flow into subsequent quarters

LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company's net sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $515.3 million, reflecting a 17.0% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The Company achieved consolidated gross profit of $76 million, equivalent to 14.8% of sales. Operating income amounted to $29.6 million, representing 5.7% of sales for the quarter. These results were somewhat lower than prior expectations, primarily due to slower-than-anticipated customer pickups of finished goods, which is necessary for revenue recognition. First quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.39.

As of March 31, 2024, total Company backlog stood at approximately $1.8 billion, a decrease of 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 as new order activity nearly kept pace with shipments during the first quarter of 2024. Backlog expected to be shipped within the following 12-months amounted to approximately $1.5 billion as of March 31, 2024.

"During the first quarter, customer pickups of equipment lagged somewhat behind the pace of our production," said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "It's typical for customer pickup rates to vary between quarters, especially in slower years for the industry. We anticipate that the delays experienced in the first quarter will be recovered in subsequent quarters, particularly the second quarter."

For the full-year ending December 31, 2024, the Company maintained its revenue outlook of approximately $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion with a midpoint of $2.3 billion and also maintained its EPS guidance range of $2.00 to $2.50 with a midpoint of $2.25.

“2024 is a pivotal year for our strategic advancement. Despite a down year for dry vans, we view this as an unprecedented opportunity to continue investing in our business," explained Yeagy. "We are strengthening our competitive position by leveraging our dealer network to create national scale and integrating digital solutions to better enable access to parts, trailers and services across this network. With the ongoing development of our Wabash Marketplace digital platform, we anticipate streamlining the supply chain experience and offering best in class access to parts, services as well as Trailers as a Service (TAAS)SM."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 New Units Shipped Trailers 8,500 11,780 Truck bodies 3,690 3,815 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 470,428 $ 578,071 $ 49,234 $ 47,140 Gross profit $ 63,125 $ 103,604 $ 13,335 $ 12,423 Gross profit margin 13.4% 17.9% 27.1% 26.4% Income from operations $ 44,255 $ 87,116 $ 10,520 $ 9,209 Income from operations margin 9.4% 15.1% 21.4% 19.5%

During the first quarter, Transportation Solutions achieved net sales of $470.4 million, a decrease of 18.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $44.3 million, representing 9.4% of sales.

Parts & Services' net sales for the first quarter reached $49.2 million, an increase of 4.4% compared to the prior year quarter as the segment continued to make strides along its path of strategic growth. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $10.5 million, or 21.4% of sales.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Information reconciling any forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.

First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,786 $ 179,271 Accounts receivable, net 247,680 182,990 Inventories, net 278,551 267,635 Prepaid expenses and other 45,477 51,457 Total current assets 687,494 681,353 Property, plant, and equipment, net 335,574 325,444 Goodwill 188,407 188,409 Intangible assets, net 83,262 86,418 Investment in unconsolidated entity 161 1,647 Other assets 83,631 79,543 Total assets $ 1,378,529 $ 1,362,814 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ — Accounts payable 211,819 156,608 Other accrued liabilities 156,770 195,601 Total current liabilities 368,589 352,209 Long-term debt 396,631 396,465 Deferred income taxes 13,528 17,013 Other non-current liabilities 53,575 47,028 Total liabilities 832,323 812,715 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 120 603 Wabash National Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 45,139,571 and 45,393,260 shares outstanding, respectively 780 774 Additional paid-in capital 681,133 677,886 Retained earnings 418,938 403,923 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 32 (428 ) Treasury stock at cost, 32,968,560 and 32,128,755 common shares, respectively (554,797 ) (532,659 ) Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity 546,086 549,496 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,378,529 $ 1,362,814





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 515,276 $ 620,952 Cost of sales 438,830 504,925 Gross profit 76,446 116,027 General and administrative expenses 36,673 36,040 Selling expenses 7,042 6,884 Amortization of intangible assets 3,156 3,203 Income from operations 29,575 69,900 Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,988 ) (4,994 ) Other, net 1,609 387 Other expense, net (3,379 ) (4,607 ) Loss from unconsolidated entity (1,486 ) — Income before income tax expense 24,710 65,293 Income tax expense 6,423 13,897 Net income 18,287 51,396 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 120 183 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18,167 $ 51,213 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 1.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 45,383 47,770 Diluted 46,254 49,136 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 18,287 $ 51,396 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation 9,580 6,493 Amortization of intangibles 3,156 3,203 Deferred income taxes (3,574 ) 39 Stock-based compensation 3,246 2,766 Non-cash interest expense 237 244 Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity 1,486 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (64,690 ) (1,021 ) Inventories (10,916 ) (71,773 ) Prepaid expenses and other 772 (3,156 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,203 81,735 Other, net 2,803 (442 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (17,410 ) 69,484 Cash flows from investing activities Cash payments for capital expenditures (19,185 ) (31,423 ) Expenditures for revenue generating assets — — Proceeds from the sale of assets — — Net cash used in investing activities (19,185 ) (31,423 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7 144 Dividends paid (4,151 ) (4,551 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 232 43,294 Payments under revolving credit facilities (232 ) (43,294 ) Debt issuance costs paid (5 ) (88 ) Stock repurchases (22,138 ) (23,566 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (603 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (26,890 ) (28,061 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (63,485 ) 10,000 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 179,271 58,245 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 115,786 $ 68,245





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Units Shipped New trailers 8,500 11,780 New truck bodies 3,690 3,815 Used trailers 15 15 Three Months Ended March 31, Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2024 New Trailers $ 366,158 $ — $ (820 ) $ 365,338 Used Trailers — 1,344 — 1,344 Components, parts and service — 35,630 — 35,630 Equipment and other 104,270 12,260 (3,566 ) 112,964 Total net external sales $ 470,428 $ 49,234 $ (4,386 ) $ 515,276 Gross profit $ 63,125 $ 13,335 $ — $ 76,460 Income (loss) from operations $ 44,255 $ 10,520 $ (25,200 ) $ 29,575 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 44,255 $ 10,520 $ (25,200 ) $ 29,575 2023 New Trailers $ 485,248 $ 124 $ (362 ) $ 485,010 Used Trailers — 539 — 539 Components, parts and service — 35,682 — 35,682 Equipment and other 92,823 10,795 (3,897 ) 99,721 Total net external sales $ 578,071 $ 47,140 $ (4,259 ) $ 620,952 Gross profit $ 103,604 $ 12,423 $ — $ 116,027 Income (loss) from operations $ 87,116 $ 9,209 $ (26,425 ) $ 69,900 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 87,116 $ 9,209 $ (26,425 ) $ 69,900

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Adjusted Operating Income1 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Transportation Solutions Income from operations $ 44,255 $ 87,116 Adjustments: N/A — — Adjusted operating income 44,255 87,116 Parts & Services Income from operations 10,520 9,209 Adjustments: N/A — — Adjusted operating income 10,520 9,209 Corporate Loss from operations (25,200 ) (26,425 ) Adjustments: N/A — — Adjusted operating loss (25,200 ) (26,425 ) Consolidated Income from operations 29,575 69,900 Adjustments: N/A — — Adjusted operating income $ 29,575 $ 69,900

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Adjusted EBITDA1: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 18,287 $ 51,396 Income tax expense 6,423 13,897 Interest expense 4,988 4,994 Depreciation and amortization 12,736 9,696 Stock-based compensation 3,246 2,766 Other, net (1,609 ) (387 ) Loss from unconsolidated entity 1,486 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,557 $ 82,362





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18,167 $ 51,213 Adjustments: N/A — — Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18,167 $ 51,213





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 1.04 Adjustments: N/A — — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 1.04 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 46,254 49,136

1 Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (17,410 ) $ 69,484 Cash payments for capital expenditures (19,185 ) (31,423 ) Expenditures for revenue generating assets — — Free cash flow1 $ (36,595 ) $ 38,061

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash (used in) provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1

AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 44,255 $ 87,116 $ 10,520 $ 9,209 Depreciation and amortization 11,332 8,628 547 496 Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 55,587 $ 95,744 $ 11,067 $ 9,705 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 11.8 % 16.6 % 22.5 % 20.6 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

