Media Advisory: Day of Mourning 2024 - CLC Secretary-Treasurer Lily Chang to attend Saint John event

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC Secretary-Treasurer Lily Chang will be speaking at the Saint John & District Labour Council’s annual Day of Mourning ceremony on Sunday, April 28th.



This year’s Day of Mourning theme is “Safe work now!” and Canada’s unions are marking the day with a call to action for decision makers and employers to take immediate, concrete steps to keep people safe at work.

There were 993 workplace fatalities and 348,747 lost time claims accepted by workers' compensation boards across Canada in 2022. In New Brunswick, there were 13 accepted workplace fatalities and 3,896 accepted lost time claims. The actual number of fatalities and time lost due to injuries is actually much higher, as not all incidents and fatalities are subject to claims.

What: Day of Mourning ceremony Where: Day of Mourning Monument

Frank & Ella Hatheway Center at Rockwood Park, Saint John, NB

When: Sunday, April 28 at 12:00 pm Who: Lily Chang, Secretary-Treasurer of the CLC

