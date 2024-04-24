Director-General Phindile Baleni announces recipients of national orders

It is my privilege as Chancellor of the National Orders to announce the names of those South Africans and foreign nationals who will be awarded National Orders at an investiture ceremony to be held on Tuesday 30 April 2024.

National Orders are the highest awards that our country, through the President, bestows on our citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and who have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals who contributed and continue to contribute to the building of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa as envisaged in our Constitution.

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

The Order of Mendi for Bravery recognises South African citizens who have performed acts of bravery.

The order of mendi in silver

Ms Mawilliams Kekana: For her generosity and courageous act of sheltering freedom fighters during a time where it was illegal to align with revolutionaries. She offered her house as a safe haven for liberation stalwarts against the hostile security police.

Ignatius “Iggy” Mthebule (PH): for his gallant fight against an unjust system of apartheid. He is among many lost sons and daughters whose demise in the hands of security police remains unknown as he disappeared without a trace. This was at the height of political upheaval where opposition was brutally silenced.

Despite his disappearance, he left an indelible mark of courage and leadership.

Mr Makhwezi Mcdonald Mtulu (PH): for his excellent contribution to the liberation of the people of South Africa.

He responded to the brave call to join the military wing of the ANC forsaking the safety of his home to the fight for freedom and died in the process of executing the armed struggle.

Mr Robert Anthony basil Waterwitch (PH): for courageously pushing back against the oppressive system of the

apartheid government. He ultimately lost his life for the ideals of freedom in the middle of the war against racism and inequality.

Ms Coline Denise Williams (PH): for courageously pushing back against the oppressive system of the apartheid government. She ultimately lost her life for the ideals of freedom in the middle of the war against racism and inequality.

The order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The order of Ikhamanga in gold

Ms Nontando (Noni) Helen Jabavu (PH): for her excellent contribution in the field of journalism and scholarship on the liberation struggle. Her affinity to history and storytelling through journalism informed and enlightened the nation.

Mr Aggrey Klaaste (PH): for his exceptional contribution to quality journalism and as a reporter exposing the cruelties of apartheid and encouraging unity among the people of different political persuasions to fight for liberation. He was a nation builder with a vision for an equal and thriving society.

Mr Madala Muzwakhe Kunene: for his exceptional contribution to the arts, especially jazz music, using home-brewed sounds that are unique to South Africa. He has collaborated with some of the best talents in our country.

The order of ikhamanga in silver

Mr Angus Gibson: for his contribution to filmmaking; he strived to provide a safe haven for black artists at a time when discrimination was Normalised and practiced with impunity. His collaborations produced iconic narratives of South African history and youth culture.

Mr Emile Lester Jansen: For his contribution in the field of arts and hip hop culture in South Africa. His artistry and activism formulated a unique lexicon now firmly known as Afrikaap, explaining the African origins of hip hop.

Ms Saray Nkusi Khumalo: for being an inspiring way-maker for many women through her quest of summiting seven mountains while raising funds. She inspires every African child to pursue what may seem to be impossible dreams.

Ms Sophie Msoziswa Mahlangu: for her excellent contribution to the development of indigenous Ndebele arts. Her commitment to passing on knowledge to younger generations is commendable; she has become a bridge connecting generations.

Ms Madosini Latozi Mphahleni (PH): for her exceptional service in preserving and elevating indigenous South African musical traditions. In a rapidly changing world, she stood as a guardian of these ancient sounds, ensuring they were not forgotten. Her commitment to passing on her knowledge to younger generations was unmatched, safeguarding the nation's identity and cultural heritage.

Mr Trevor Dundas Mweli Skota (PH): for his contribution to the promotion of black African knowledge by his trailblazing work, including a biographical dictionary of notable black figures on the continent.

The order of the baobab recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

The order of the baobab in gold

Ms Blanche Valeria la Guma (PH): for her courageous fight for social justice and equality for all South Africans. She lived by the courage of her convictions and fought for the rights of workers and the liberation of the oppressed.

Ms Zukiswa Patricia Matolengwe: for her commitment to realizing social justice for the homeless and downtrodden using ingenious means of Stokvels for financial empowerment.

Her tireless work in providing dignified living space for the homeless is laudable. The order of Luthuli recognises South African citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.

The order of Luthuli in gold

Mr Mxolisi ‘Dicky’ Jacobs (PH): for his ultimate sacrifice to the struggle for liberation. His life ended defending the principles of a just and equal society. Although his life was cut short, he remains a towering stalwart of the struggle who laid down his life for the liberation of his people.

Mr Peter Cyril jones (PH): for his courageous contribution in Mobilising communities across the length and breadth of South Africa. He was one of the leading lights advocating for black consciousness message of self-reliance, pride and self-affirmation for the oppressed people of our land.

Mr Benjamin Langa (PH): for his ultimate sacrifice for equality and social justice in South Africa. He endured unimaginable pain and remained loyal to the cause until the end. His legacy remains a beacon of light and inspiration to many.

Mr Thobekile ‘Tobsy’ Madaka (PH): for his gallant fight against the oppression of our people. He fearlessly spoke truth to power and eventually gave his life for the democracy of South Africa. He lived by the courage of his convictions and faced the wrath of the oppressive regime.

Mr Siphiwo Mthimkhulu (PH): for his gallant fight against the oppression of our people. His fearlessness and leadership belied his age as he boldly confronted the forces of oppression and eventually gave his life for the democracy of South Africa. He lived by the courage of his convictions and faced the wrath of the oppressive regime.

Prof. Harry Ranwedzi Nengwekhulu: for his gallant fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa. He has straddled academia and political activism with a goal of a free South Africa always in his mind and has served as a source of inspiration for many black consciousness activists and others.

Mr Kenneth Rachidi (PH): for his courage to face a repressive government and resist its unjust laws that promoted inequality. He lived by the ethics of black consciousness and Conscientised many. His activism and vocal opposition to oppression remains a legacy and inspiration to South Africans.

Ms Annie Silinga (PH): for her commitment to the liberation struggle. She played a leading role in some of the liberation campaigns. She continued to campaign against passes at national and local events.

Ms Nokuthula Simelane (PH): for her incredible bravery in the face of brutal security operatives.

She lived by the courage of her convictions and faced the wrath of the oppressive regime. Her ultimate sacrifice for the liberation of all South Africans will remain in the annals of our nation’s history.

The order of Mapungubwe recognises South Africans who have accomplished excellence and exceptional achievement to the benefit of South Africa and beyond.

The order of Mapungubwe in silver

Prof Mulalo Doyoyo (PH): for his enormous contribution to the academia and research in the field of aerospace. His outstanding work continues to open doors. The sciences have been enhanced by his participation and young aspirant scientists looked up to him as a mentor.

The order of the companions of or Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals and other foreign dignitaries for friendship shown to South Africa. It is therefore an order of peace, cooperation and active expression of solidarity and support.

The order of the companions of or Tambo in silver

Mr Huub Bammens—the Netherlands: for his contribution to promoting awareness of human rights violations by the South African apartheid government to the world via radio freedom. His technical skills were used to build studios for the liberation movement.

Ms Donna Katzin—United States of America: for her innovative thinking in assisting post-apartheid south African business get ethical investments by promoting networking between South African business and American investors

Mr Ken Luckhardt—Canada: for his selfless service for South Africa through anti-apartheid activism; he organised a mass disruptive protest against a visiting English cricket team that had links with apartheid sport.

Sir Nicholas Stadlen—United Kingdom (PH): for his steadfast standing with the South African liberation movement at a time when it was not convenient to do so. He believed in equality and supported exiles as a friend of South Africa.

Mr Fulco van Aurich—the Netherlands: for his contribution to promoting awareness of human rights violations by the South African apartheid government to the world via radio freedom. He organized and developed the campaign in the Netherlands to support radio freedom.

Ms Brenda wall—Canada: for her selfless service for South Africa through anti-apartheid activism; she organised a mass disruptive protest against a visiting English cricket team that had links with apartheid sport.

We congratulate the recipients and call on all South Africans to join us in celebrating these outstanding South Africans and distinguished friends of South Africa.

