Water and Sanitation briefs media on Lesotho Highlands Water Tunnel Closure, 26 Apr

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), led by the Director-General, Dr Sean Phillips, will brief the members of the media on the planned closure of the Lesotho Highlands Water Tunnel for six months.

The closure of the tunnel, from October 2024 to March 2025 is due to the periodic inspection and maintenance routine undertaken by jointly by the Lesotho Highlands Development Agency and Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), to ensure that there is optimal water supply for Gauteng and surrounding areas.

Dr Phillips will be joined by representatives from TCTA and Rand Water, entities of the department, to outline plans put in place to ensure that domestic users, irrigators, and farming communities are minimally impacted by the closure.

Members of the media are invited to attend the media briefing as follows:

Date: 26 April 2024

Time: 10h30

Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria

