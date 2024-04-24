Independent Electoral Commission opens Accreditation for all results operation Centers for 2024 national and provincial elections

Applications for accreditation at all Results Operations Centre will open on Wednesday, 24 April 2024. A central accreditation system will be used for the one national and nine provincial results operation centres for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

Accreditation for all the Results Operation Centres is compulsory and must be done online at https://evolve.eventoptions.co.za/register/iecmedia2024 Please select in your application all the venues you will be attending.

The national Results Operation Centre (ROC) will be at Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand, Johannesburg.

For the location of the provincial centres, please contact the officials below.

To qualify for accreditation, you will have to provide a headshot photograph, a valid media/press card or a signed letter from your station manager/editor on an original letterhead requesting accreditation.

Collection of cards:

Please indicate in your application at which venue you will be collecting your accreditation.

If you are collecting in person, you will be required to show proof of identification. If you are collecting on behalf of others, you will be required to show proof of identification and a letter of authorisation from your manager/editor with the names and ID or Passport numbers of the people you are collecting for.

Please note: Collection of accreditation cards will take place from 20 May 2024 at the Result Operation Centre.

Members of the media are requested to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety rules and regulations at all times within the facilities.

Members of the media are further requested to comply with the security rules and protocols while he /she is within the ROC facility. The Electoral Commission reserve the right to withdraw the accreditation and card of any individual who fails to comply with the rules and regulations.

Please note: Journalists do not need accreditation to cover the elections at voting stations. You will need a media/press card or a letter from your station manager/editor on an original letterhead confirming employment and your ID or Passport.

Access to a voting station is with the approval of the Presiding Officer of the particular voting station.

National results operation centre

Timetable for application of accreditation:

24 April 2024 – Online application for accreditation opens

10 May 2024 – Application for accreditation closes

If you need assistance to register online or want to know whether your card is ready for collection, please send an email to iec@eventoptions.co.za

If you have queries on the requirements for accreditation, please send an email to iec@eventoptions.co.za

Provincial results operation centres

Timetable for application of accreditation:

24 April 2024 – Online application for accreditation opens

10 May 2024 – Deadline to apply for accreditation at provincial results operation centres.

If you need assistance to register online, please send an email to team iec@eventoptions.co.za

If you have queries on the requirements for accreditation, please contact the relevant province.

Eastern Cape

Contact persons: Julie Stanworth or Sande Nodada on 043 709 4224/4221 or send an email to StanworthJ@elections.org.za or nodadas@elections.org.za

Free State

Contact persons: Mmathabo Rasengane on 083 507 9895 or send an email to Rasenganem@elections.org.za

Gauteng

Contact persons: Boitumelo Monaki on 011 644 7400 / 084 993 0231 or send an email to MonakiB@elections.org.za

KwaZulu-Natal

Contact persons: Thabani Ngwira on 084 505 5117 or send an email to NgwiraT@elections.org.za

Limpopo

Contact persons: Simon Thobakgale on 015 283 9121 or send an email to ThobakgaleS@elections.org.za

Mpumalanga

Contact persons: Thanduxolo Chembeni on 082 3373298 or send an email to chembenit@elections.org.za

North West

Contact persons: Maureen Mathamela on 018 391 0805 /082 808 9520 or send an email to mathamelaM@elections.org.za

Northern Cape

Contact persons: Ntsoaki Sebeela on 053 838 5013/ 082 699 9273 or send an email to SebeelaN@elections.org.za

Western Cape

Contact persons: Chris Balie or Lenore Oliver or Noluvo Plaatjie on 021 910 5700/5761/5830 or send an email to MediaWC@elections.org.za or BalieC@elections.org.za or OliverL@elections.org.za or PlaatjieN@elections.org.za

